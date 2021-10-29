COLUMBIA - Halloweenie, downtown Columbia's trick-or-treating event, is back in-person this year after being held virtually last year.
The District is encouraging participating businesses to take extra precautions to fight COVID-19.
It's the largest trick-or-treating event in Columbia, with more than 600 businesses eligible to participate by handing out candy to families between 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. on Friday. The District does not have official numbers for how many will be participating, but it expects a majority to do so.
COVID-19 restrictions will not be enforced, but organizers sent a list of suggestions to eligible businesses, including:
- Have store employees stand outside and give out the treats.
- If anyone is sick, they should not participate in the event.
- If you are handing out treats, we recommend businesses pick someone that is fully-vaccinated.
- Wear a mask while handing out candy - even if vaccinated.
- Encourage frequent hand sanitizer usage. Place bottles out for the parents and children participating.
- Keeps treats limited to wrapped items. No beverages that would make them want to take off their masks.
- If there will be games or activities, make sure everyone follows social distance guidelines.
Organizers said they followed CDC guidance on events to make these suggestions.
The Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services made similar recommendations for trick-or-treating while protecting yourself from COVID-19.
Sara Humm, a public information specialist with the department, encourages people to maintain social distancing when possible.
"If you're around other people who are not a part of your household, making sure you're wearing a mask, especially if you're attending any sort of indoor gathering and doing the best you can to do social distancing," Humm said. "If you're going trick-or-treating, making sure that, if you are in groups, that you make sure your groups are small."
However, Humm is not especially worried about events like Halloweenie because it requires little time interacting with people outside of your household.
"What we worry about related to COVID is the exposure time," Humm said. "If you're just passing by someone, that's not the same sort of risk factor as if you're spending all evening with a group of people."
Above all, Humm recommends getting vaccinated as the best COVID-19 mitigation strategy. Beyond COVID-19, there are still things you can do to stay extra safe while trick-or-treating.
"If you're going out and trick-or-treating, it's a good idea to be wearing reflective gear, having a flashlight with you so that you can see where you're going and cars can see you."
If you can't make it to Halloweenie, KOMU 8 has an extensive list of Halloween events across mid-Missouri.