COLUMBIA - Thursday officially marked the one-year anniversary of the global pandemic, and the restaurant industry has been one of many to adjust their business.
Ernie's Cafe and Steakhouse, a local favorite in downtown Columbia, was not prepared to temporarily close its doors last March, but the owner knew what was coming.
"I totally disagree with those saying no one imagined it would last this long," Ernie's owner Tom Spurling said. "I didn't know then if we were coming back, I didn't know what the picture would look like, but I felt like we were headed for a year. A global reset."
Spurling has owned the cafe for 25 years, and the Columbia location since 2005. Since day one, he wanted it to be a business that his whole family could have a part in.
"Both of my daughters have had an opportunity to work for me before going on to college," he said. "My wife is a school teacher, but does help out with book keeping, so its a family operation."
While March 11 is the official anniversary of the World Health Organization declaring COVID-19 a global pandemic, Ernie's did not close its doors until March 20. Spurling said his main concern about closing was the uncertainty for his employees.
"We took 10 weeks off," he said. "During that period of time, the federal government offered payroll protection and we qualified for that. After that time was up, we found a lot of positives for us. It was patio season, we were an established business and we have a loyal clientele."
Range Free Bakery and Cafe is another local business that had their world turned upside down.
"Pi Day last year was one of our final pushes," owner Anna Meyer said. "It was True/False, then Pi Day, then we noticed the decline. It all looks so different this year."
Meyer had an additional perspective of this past year.
"I'm immunocompromised," Meyer said. "My employees are all fine for the most part, but they were really interested in protecting me and protecting our customers because we have a lot of immunocompromised customers."
Range Free bakery is an allergen-free bakery and cafe that makes safe-foods for the food-allergic and specialty diet population of Columbia.
Meyer was diagnosed with extensive food and environmental allergies in 2009. She is allergic to seven of the top eight allergens, including grains, yeast, many fruits, vegetables, chocolate and spices. She wanted to create a business that was accessible for people like her.
"We shut down on March 28, so we made it about a week and a half after Columbia really locked down," she said. "But we have some dedicated customers who were in need of specific foods for their dietary needs. We wanted to be there for the customers that needed us."
Because she is immunocompromised, Meyer said keeping her business afloat this past year has caused even more of a challenge for her.
"When we first reopened in May, I tried really hard not to be here," Meyer said. "I would come in for a couple hours a day. We put up plastic that divides our dining room from our kitchen, it feels like the adjustments are never ending."
As vaccines become more available for Missourians, including essential workers such as small business employees, both Spurling and Meyer hope that their cafes can come back from the difficult year.
"Hopefully we'll see the vaccination get working and find herd immunity," Spurling said. "We will qualify for another government pay out, we've got good clientele, we have great staff, everyone should keep coming to see us."
"Our goal for the spring quarter is at least just a decrease of 25% and not 50-75% like we saw last year," Meyer said.
Both cafes will allow outside dining as the weather warms up which they hope will encourage people to come back out of their homes and give them business.
"We will qualify for another government pay out, we've got good clientele, we have great staff, we are very lucky." Spurling said, "Everyone should keep coming to see us."