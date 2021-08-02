COLUMBIA- Monday marked the first day of the University of Missouri's second mask mandate.
With the delta variant of COVID-19 plaguing mid-Missouri, MU announced there will be a temporary mask mandate starting Monday. The policy will be reviewed on Sept. 15.
In its announcement about the new masking guidelines, the university listed these exceptions:
- When you are alone in a workspace,
- When your workspace has at least a 6-foot distance between all employees or has physical barriers between employees like plexiglass or cubicle wall,
- When you are eating or drinking and 6 feet away from others or divided by physical barrier,
- When you are with small numbers of people you consistently live or work with daily (known as a stable group) including roommates, officemates or lab co-workers.
However, the mandate has boundaries, like East Campus and the TODD Student Living apartment complex, where many students reside.
"Todd is not on campus, it is private property, it may be across the street," Basi told KOMU 8. "The new mask mandate that went into effect today is restricted to university property."
"If an individual is inside a university-owned building, and if they're inside and they are vaccinated and they are not able to social distance, the mandate is put on a mask. It is all built on the fact that you would be inside a building that is owned and operated by the University of Missouri," he continued.
He encourages Boone County residents to follow MU's guidelines while on campus to help stop the spread of COVID-19.
Stay updated with COVID-19 guidelines at MU here and the CDC's COVID-19 guidelines here.