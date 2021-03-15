COLUMBIA - Facebook groups are helping mid-Missourians with COVID-19 vaccine scheduling as more of the population becomes eligible.
There has been skepticism and confusion about how to sign up for the vaccine. In fact, around 2,100 mid-Missourians have voiced their concerns about it.
One Facebook group has been working almost day-and-night to help mid-Missourians who qualify for the vaccine schedule an appointment. The Central Missouri Covid 19 Vaccine Information Facebook group started with one goal: to post and share information on vaccine availability for people who need it.
The group has helped many mid-Missourians schedule an appointment for the COVID-19 vaccine since it started on Jan. 31. So far, the biggest takeaway from the Facebook group has been its collective effort.
“It's awesome that people are dedicating, you know, time out of their personal lives to help others,” Health Educator at the Columbia/Boone County Department of Public Health and Human Services Ashton Day said. “It’s a great community effort because every vaccine helps our community as a whole return back to normal.”
The state of Missouri has drawn a lot of criticism for its failure to use extra doses of the COVID-19 vaccine. In fact, in Boone County, only 23.4% of residents have received at least one dose of the vaccine. In Callaway County, only 17.6% of its residents have received at least one dose.
With these lackluster numbers, groups, such as the Central Missouri Covid 19 Vaccine Information Facebook group, are trying to increase these numbers and help vaccinate as many eligible mid-Missourians as possible.
“We'll just continue to help facilitate any information as we can and share those links for people, Day said. “We do have a contact center and email, so if people are struggling, and maybe they're not on Facebook, for whatever reason, they can reach out to our department as well.”
Facebook groups and the Columbia/Boone County Health Department will continue to release as much information for vaccination scheduling.
The Facebook group is open to all Facebook users, so you can join and receive information about vaccine scheduling as it becomes available.