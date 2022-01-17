OSAGE COUNTY - The Fatima School District said it would close for the rest of the week due to COVID-19 cases among staff and students.
The announcement was made around 5 p.m. on Monday. In a Facebook post, the district said it would not be going virtual at this time.
Nichols Career Center students will still attend in person this week.
According to the district's COVID-19 fact sheet that was last updated on Friday, there are 16 active elementary school student cases, 12 active junior high and high school student cases and six active staff cases.
Total this school year, there have been 31 elementary student cases, 40 junior high and high school student cases and 16 positive cases among staff members.