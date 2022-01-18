WESTPHALIA − Fatima School District will not open its doors until Jan. 25, 2021 due to an increased number of COVID-19 cases.
Superintendent Chuck Woody said there were not enough substitutes to fill in for sick staff members.
“It hit us and was the perfect storm this week,” Woody said. “What really hit us more than anything this time was our cafeteria workers.”
As of Monday, Jan. 17, the district reported 16 active COVID cases among staff members. Woody said a few staff members got tested again on Jan. 18, but no updates have been made to the official dashboard.
“We went ahead and shut down for the week because obviously we can’t have roughly 800 kids K-12 and not feed them breakfast and lunch,” Woody said.
The superintendent said the custodial staff is doing deep cleanings while the halls are empty this week. He said there is no mask mandate, nor has implementing one been discussed. In a Facebook post, the district said it has no plans of doing online learning this week.
“We are not doing virtual right now because those days for us would not count,” Woody said. “It is still up in the air on what we will do.”
There are built-in days within the calendar school year they can afford to miss, Woody said. However, the superintendent said he feels the students are already behind.
“You can only miss so much,” Woody said. “We just got back in the swing of things. School got started, we were up and going, and now we’re out for an entire week.”
He said he is particularly concerned with elementary schoolers.
“Getting them back in the routine of school, and then you’ve gotta reteach them a lot of stuff,” Woody said. “And that’s kind of across the board.”
However, he said he believes the district will overcome this delay.
“It’s no different than a major snowstorm where we miss 3 or 4 days of school in the past. We’ll pick things up and catch back up and keep moving,” Woody said.
While the district is not in session, Nichols Career Center students will still attend school in Jefferson City this week.
“It wasn’t an outbreak with our students so much as staff, so we allow those students to continue going to Jefferson City and continue on with their education at Nichols,” Woody said.
Additionally, Superintendent Woody is allowing Osage County R-III School District’s band students to pick up their instruments at school on Jan. 19. Students can enter through the gym lobby doors starting at 10 a.m.