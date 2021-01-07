Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases of the National Institutes of Health, will give a visiting professor lecture online at Washington University School of Medicine on Thursday.
The lecture will be from 8-8:45a.m. and is available live through YouTube. The livestream is available to the general public for viewing as well.
Fauci and other medical professionals will discuss the pandemic as well as its impact on the field of public health and infectious diseases.