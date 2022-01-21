COLUMBIA - A specialized medical team of U.S. military personnel will be deployed to St. Louis to aid hospital staff, Gov. Mike Parson announced on Friday.
According to a press release, the team of personnel includes doctors and nurses who are expected to be in place at BJC Christian Hospital next week.
The Missouri State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) worked with FEMA to coordinate the deployment of the 40-member U.S. Navy team after the St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force requested additional help.
The press release also said FEMA is providing direct federal assistance through two AmeriCorps teams to help at COVID testing sites throughout the state.
In light of the reported strain in hospitals, the Missouri Department of Health & Senior Services is granting variance requests for extending waivers of rules that allow regulatory flexibility. This change will allow for expanded bed capacity to Missouri hospitals and health care partners that are experiencing limitations.
Gov. Parson said in the release that he is pleased with the cooperation from FEMA.
“This team will help support our dedicated local medical professionals who work hard each day to care for Missourians," Gov. Parson said. "The best way Missourians can help aid our hospitals and health care workers is by considering vaccination to protect themselves and their families.”