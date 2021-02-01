MISSOURI- The Missouri Hospital Association announced a vaccine distribution plan Monday for a selection of hospitals across the state for the month of February.
Missouri's interagency vaccine planning team selected the hospitals, according to the release. Hospitals were selected in each of Missouri's regions and will receive just about "half of the state's weekly vaccine allocation" throughout the month of February.
The vaccine will be delivered weekly from the federal allocation and will rotate between hospitals.
Hospitals included in the mid-Missouri region are Bothwell Regional Medical Hospital in Sedalia, University of Missouri Health Care in Columbia, Capital region Medical Center in Jefferson City, SSM St. Mary's Hospital in Jefferson City and Phelps Health in Rolla.
In a press release, MHA said the selected hospitals were identified as having the capability to administer 5,000 vaccines per week. Actual allocations for each hospital will be proportional to the regional population.
The state will commit about 53% of weekly allocations to the selected hospitals and about 23% will be devoted to mass vaccination clinics in partnership with local vaccination implementation teams and the Missouri National Guard.
Local public health agencies will receive about 8% of the allocations, and another 8% will be received by federally qualified health centers. The remaining 8% will go to any other enrolled providers who have requested the vaccine.
As of Monday, 397,430 people, or 6.5%, have received at least the first dose in Missouri. 118,420 have received the second dose.