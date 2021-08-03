KANSAS CITY - Attorney General Eric Schmitt filed a lawsuit Tuesday to end the recently imposed mask mandate in Kansas City.
The suit was filed in Jackson County Tuesday afternoon and argues that the mask mandate in Kansas City is "unreasonable and unconstitutional."
“Today, I filed suit against Kansas City to stop the imposition of a mask mandate on the people of the Kansas City region. This continued unconstitutional and unreasonable government overreach must stop, especially in the face of a widely available vaccine. Requiring schoolchildren to mask all day while in school is not based in science and is completely ridiculous,” Schmitt said in a news release
The lawsuit asks the court to get rid of the mask mandate and issue other appropriate guidance.
It also argues that the Kansas City mayor, Quinton Lucas, previously stated that no mask mandate was needed on July 25, 2021, but then on July 28, 2021, a press release announced that Kansas City would be imposing a mask mandate.
The Missouri Attorney General’s Office also recently sued St. Louis City and County over their new mask mandates.
Earlier Tuesday, Circuit Judge Ellen Ribaudo agreed with Schmitt and has put St. Louis County's new mask requirement on hold for at least two weeks.
On the other hand, Columbia has yet to set an exact decision on whether or not masks will be mandated again or not. Following a Council meeting on Monday night, Columbia City Council will hold an special meeting next Monday to discuss an ordinance that would place a new citywide mask mandate.
A full look at the Kansas City lawsuit can be found here.