COLUMBIA - The Food Bank for Central and Northeast Missouri has seen and been through a lot, especially this year.
"What doesn't look different, I guess is the question," Seth Wolfmeyer, communications director for The Food Bank, said.
In their 40 years of operation, nothing like this year's pandemic has occurred. That's made this a much more difficult year than in years prior.
"It's been a tough year for a lot of people," Wolfmeyer said.
Part of the challenges The Food Bank faces revolve around what made the organization run so smoothly. With social distancing measures in place, workers can't pack shelves the same way, and those needing food can't come grab something off a shelf.
"The other side of things that people think about less is the transportation, the distribution challenges, the cost of food," Wolfmeyer said. "That increase and the difficulty in obtaining that food."
It's an issue that isn't contained to just mid-Missouri. The Food Bank is part of a network of six major food banks and 1,100 pantries across the state, ran by Feeding Missouri.
Fixing those issues can be helped by funding from the CARES Act. Most of that funding doesn't cover every expense though.
"We've seen $6.5 million that we've received through the state, for which were very grateful," Scott Baker, the Executive Director for Feeding Missouri, said.
$6.5 million is a lot of money, but it doesn't fill every need the network has.
"We've had to hire temporary workers, expenditures to help get this food out to more and more people," Baker said. "So it really adds up pretty quickly."
Back in Boone County, The Food Bank has still seen a lot, but not enough.
"We've received to date around $900,000 in funding. That's been going towards general food operating cost and distribution costs," Wolfmeyer said.
While that money isn't covering everything, Wolfmeyer says they'll still make it through.
"When you take the full picture of everything we've had come in, we've been able to weather this pandemic and continue our operation," he said.
