COLUMBIA - GoCOMO’s Wabash Station will continue to stay closed to the public this winter, which is forcing people to find other ways to stay warm.
The station is the central headquarters for all fixed bus routes, as well as the para-transit route that take people across the city.
It was also a building in which not only passengers, but homeless people could stay warm. Many of the homeless would come and go as it was a temporary pit stop. However, some would stay throughout the day.
Employees would try and prevent this according to Dale Lynn, the Transportation Superintendent for GoCOMO
“We would ask people to either leave after one-full cycle of the bus routes, or hop on one of our buses,” Lynn said. “We didn’t want people to have this idea that the station is a place they can stay all the time.”
During the winter months, homeless people would use the 80 degree station to escape the bitter cold of Missouri weather.
Now with the station closed, many are having to find other places to stay warm.
Wabash Station in downtown Columbia has been closed throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. What was once a place people could get out of the cold will have to remain closed during the winter season. @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/AxkMKaVgmp— Connor Dietrich (@DietrichConnor) December 23, 2020
Warming and cooling centers have been an integral part of the community in Columbia as many of the centers would see several visitors throughout the winter days.
This year is different as many of them had to shut down because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Daniel Boone Regional Library is one of them.
“Since we’re limiting the amount of people that can be in the library, we are not a warming center this year,” Mitzi St. John, the Public Relations Manager for the library, said.
In fact, in 2017 the city had nine warming and cooling centers according to a press release.
Now the city only has four, which includes the ARC, Armory Sports and Community Center, Boone County Government Center and the Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services.
The Activity and Recreation Center (ARC) has been a center for over a decade. Brian Higginbotham, the Recreation Supervisor, believes the ARC is a center because of its central location and the space to which it provides.
“What we normally see is someone will come in for about a half-hour or so just to get warmed up,” Higginbotham said. “Every now again we’ll see people come in and stay most of the day just because it is bitter cold and they may not have heated home or their homeless, either one.”
COVID-19 has also affected warming centers that are staying open. The ARC had to remove several seats along with concession tables to limit the number of touching surfaces.
“Even having social interaction whether it’s six feet away or 20 feet away, it’s something people take for granted I’m sure,” Higginbotham said.
The ARC is also prepared to open up other parts of the building, like its daycare or spin room, in the case that many people show up.
The ARC is near one of the bus stops that GoCOMO serves. Some passengers have even taken advantage of the fare-free system to stay warm.
“We’ll have people that will get on one-bus route and transfer to another one,” Dale Lynn said. “All day long, rotate through the buses. They’re fare-free, so there’s no reason they couldn’t do that.”
GoCOMO will continue to provide rides to places like the ARC and other shelters in Columbia but has no intention of opening up Wabash Station this winter.