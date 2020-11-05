COLUMBIA- Columbia Public Schools COVID-19 tracker moved past 50, and four schools and preschool classrooms transitioned back to online learning in the past week.
The CPS 14-day case rate per 10,000 people moved past 50 Wednesday, which is the threshold for the return to online learning.
As of Wednesday, the rate was at 54.2, a 6.2 increase from Tuesday.
The updated CPS student case tracker, as of Wednesday, showed 400 students in the district currently in quarantine and 12 active student cases.
To break the student cases down:
- Elementary schools: 302 quarantined, 6 positive cases, 18 out of 21 schools affected
- Middle schools: 50 quarantined, 1 positive case, 7 out of 7 schools affected
- High schools: 34 quarantined, 3 positive cases, 3 out of 4 schools affected
- Other: 14 quarantined, 2 positive cases
The district has seen 900 quarantined student cases and 103 positive student cases since June 2020.
The CPS staff tracker also shows 90 staff members currently in quarantine and 24 active teacher cases.
Four CPS schools and one classroom have moved to online learning, including West Boulevard, Ridgeway Elementary, Derby Ridge Elementary, Alpha Hart Lewis Elementary and the preschool room at the Center for Early Learning- North.
Ridgeway students transitioned to online learning last week and will not return to the school until Nov. 12.
Derby Ridge Elementary and Alpha Hart Lewis Elementary moved to virtual learning on Thursday due to staffing issues related to illness.
Students at Derby Ridge and Alpha Hart Lewis can return in-person on Nov. 17.
West Boulevard Elementary also will move to online learning beginning Friday, Nov. 6. Those students will also return to the classroom Nov. 17.
The preschool classrooms at the Center for Early Learning – North also moved to virtual learning due to staffing issues related to illness.
Preschool students can return to the building on Nov. 19.