The last set of winners will be drawn at 11:59 p.m. this Friday.

JEFFERSON CITY- The fourth group of winners for Missouri's vaccine incentive program have been announced by the Department of Health and Senior Services. 

The drawing took place on Sept. 24, and a total of 637,485 entries were received. 

So far, of the 180 winners who were selected for either the cash prize of $10,000 or a scholarship to an in-state school college, 168 people have been fully verified. 

One of the winners, Maggie Riley, is a nurse from St. Louis. In a press release she talked about her hopes that the incentive program pushes people towards vaccination. 

"I hope people realize it’s not just about them. I get it that some people won’t get that sick or likely won’t end up in the hospital. But, it’s not just about you. It’s about everyone around you,” stated Riley.

The winners from the KOMU 8 viewing area are as follows: 

Cash Prize Winners 

Boone County

  • Mary Billings 
  • Vera Elwood
  • William Kirkwood 
  • Megan Schaffer 
  • Sue Stulgo
  • Clark Thomas 
  • Tyris Williams 
  • Lauren Zettler 

Cole County 

  • Rebecca Giboney
  • Derek Hentges 
  • Alaine Laubert 

Cooper County 

  • Sally Gaines 
  • Susan Palmer 

Miller County 

  • Andrea Otto 

Saline County 

  • Ramon Cortez 

Pettis County 

  • Cole Williams 

Phelps County 

  • Austin Weber 

Ralls County 

  • Jennifer Bunch 

Osage County 

  • Doug Bexten 
  • Ryan Davis 

Scholarship Winners 

Boone County 

  • Kaela Kriete 
  • Piper McHugh 

Camden County 

  • Michael Nelson 

According to the news release, 12 winners still have to verify their identity, they have until Friday at 5pm to confirm before earning their winnings. 

The next drawing will take place this Friday, but the deadline to register for a chance to win ends October 6th, at 11:59pm. 

To report an error or typo, email news@komu.com.