JEFFERSON CITY- The fourth group of winners for Missouri's vaccine incentive program have been announced by the Department of Health and Senior Services.
The drawing took place on Sept. 24, and a total of 637,485 entries were received.
So far, of the 180 winners who were selected for either the cash prize of $10,000 or a scholarship to an in-state school college, 168 people have been fully verified.
One of the winners, Maggie Riley, is a nurse from St. Louis. In a press release she talked about her hopes that the incentive program pushes people towards vaccination.
"I hope people realize it’s not just about them. I get it that some people won’t get that sick or likely won’t end up in the hospital. But, it’s not just about you. It’s about everyone around you,” stated Riley.
The winners from the KOMU 8 viewing area are as follows:
Cash Prize Winners
Boone County
- Mary Billings
- Vera Elwood
- William Kirkwood
- Megan Schaffer
- Sue Stulgo
- Clark Thomas
- Tyris Williams
- Lauren Zettler
Cole County
- Rebecca Giboney
- Derek Hentges
- Alaine Laubert
Cooper County
- Sally Gaines
- Susan Palmer
Miller County
- Andrea Otto
Saline County
- Ramon Cortez
Pettis County
- Cole Williams
Phelps County
- Austin Weber
Ralls County
- Jennifer Bunch
Osage County
- Doug Bexten
- Ryan Davis
Scholarship Winners
Boone County
- Kaela Kriete
- Piper McHugh
Camden County
- Michael Nelson
According to the news release, 12 winners still have to verify their identity, they have until Friday at 5pm to confirm before earning their winnings.
The next drawing will take place this Friday, but the deadline to register for a chance to win ends October 6th, at 11:59pm.