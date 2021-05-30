JEFFERSON CITY- The Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS) announce Missourians can order a free at-home COVID-19 testing kit.
Once the order is placed online, residents will only have to wait two days to receive the kit.
The kit comes with easy-to-read instructions and is good for six months.
DHSS says once the test is performed, residents can return the kit to a FedEx collection site within 24 hours of testing.
Missourians can expect test results within two days.
Learn more about free at-home testing kits and community testing events at health.mo.gov/communitytest.