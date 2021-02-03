JEFFERSON CITY - The Community Health Center of Central Missouri will host a free COVID-19 testing event Wednesday.
The event will be open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the American Legion Post 5. While walk-ins to the event are welcome, they are not guaranteed a test. The Community Health Center of Central Missouri recommends registering in advance for the event.
The event on Wednesday is just the first of many in Jefferson City. The Community Health Center of Central Missouri will host three more COVID-19 testing events over the next few weeks.
They will all be held at the American Legion Post 5 in Jefferson City on the following dates:
- Wednesday, Feb. 17, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- Wednesday, March 3, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- Friday, March 19, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Jefferson City Mayor Carrie Tergin said she hopes people across Jefferson City and Cole County at large take the testing opportunity.
“There’s still a lot of little things we should be doing every day," Tergin said. "We should be taking care of ourselves, watching out for others and our families, knowing how our actions affect them, taking advantage of things like the free community testing events, and knowing why those are important because we want to make sure that if people have it that they are caught early enough."
You can register for one of the free COVID-19 testing events here or by calling 919-351-6256.