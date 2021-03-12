Weather Alert

MOZ041-047>050-059-062-065-072>075-084-085-099-131100- /O.CON.KLSX.FA.A.0002.000000T0000Z-210314T0000Z/ /00000.0.ER.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.OO/ Boone MO-Moniteau MO-Cole MO-Osage MO-Callaway MO-Gasconade MO- Franklin MO-Jefferson MO-Crawford MO-Washington MO-Saint Francois MO-Sainte Genevieve MO-Iron MO-Madison MO-Reynolds MO- Including the cities of Columbia, Union, Farmington, Washington, Jefferson City, Sullivan, and Fulton 228 PM CST Fri Mar 12 2021 ...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH SATURDAY AFTERNOON... The Flood Watch continues for * Portions of central, east central, and southeast Missouri, including the following areas, in central Missouri, Boone MO, Callaway MO, Cole MO, Moniteau MO and Osage MO. In east central Missouri, Crawford MO, Franklin MO, Gasconade MO, Jefferson MO and Washington MO. In southeast Missouri, Iron MO, Madison MO, Reynolds MO, Saint Francois MO and Sainte Genevieve MO. * Through Saturday afternoon. * Periods of rain, along with isolated thunderstorms, will continue in this area through Saturday. Additional rainfall amounts up to 2 inches with locally higher amounts will be possible. * Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. && $$