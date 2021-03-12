As COVID-19 continues to spread, KOMU 8 will continue to update you about impacts in the community.
Layered bar/line charts with the daily change in newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in each county and a 14-day rolling average of the changes in new cases are available here.
Previous coverage:
- Thursday, March 11
- Wednesday, March 10
- Tuesday, March 9
- Monday, March 8
- Sunday, March 7
- Saturday, March 6
- Friday, March 5
- Thursday, March 4
Updates for Friday, March 12 will be available below:
4:50 p.m.: 20% of Cole County residents have initiated vaccination
The Cole County Health Department will now show positive case totals by day, which reflects the date the specimen was collected instead of the date the results were received by the Health Department.
This change will cause a delay in the daily totals being reported for the current day. The county is also no longer reporting active or isolated cases.
There have been 7,678 cases in Cole County, an increase of 1 case over 24 hours. There have been 270 cases in long-term care facilities.
One new positive case was reported Thursday. In the updated graph below, you can see the number of cases added by specimen collection date for the month of March thus far.
There have been 63 deaths in Cole County and 54 deaths due to COVID-19 within long-term care facilities.
According to the Missouri vaccine dashboard, an estimated 20.5% of Cole County's 76,745 residents have received at least one vaccine dose.
- 25,819 total doses administered of a vaccine
- 15,714 COVID-19 vaccine regimen activated
- 10,230 COVID-19 vaccine regimen completed
- 1,645 doses have been administered in the past 7 days
According to New York Times data, which is on a two-day delay, the 14-day rolling case average in the county is 4.
4:40 p.m.: CPS 14-day rate sits at 10.2, 35% of staff have been vaccinated
The Columbia Public Schools 14-day case rate per 10,000 people is at 10.2.
The updated CPS student tracker shows 149 students in the district currently in quarantine and 25 active student cases.
To break the student cases down:
- Elementary schools: 97 quarantined, 13 positive cases, 13 out of 21 schools affected
- Middle schools: 32 quarantined, 8 positive case, 5 out of 7 schools affected
- High schools: 18 quarantined, 4 positive cases, 3 out of 4 schools affected
- Other: 2 quarantined, 0 positive cases
The district has seen 3,262 quarantined student cases and 626 positive student cases since June 2020.
The updated CPS staff tracker also shows 21 staff members currently in quarantine and 3 active staff cases. 2 staff members are out due to EFMLA laws.
The tracker also shows 35.3% of CPS staff members have been vaccinated.
4:20 p.m.: More than 22% of Boone County residents have initiated vaccination
The Columbia/Boone County Department of Public Health & Human Services reported 22 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of active cases to 99.
According to the Missouri vaccine dashboard, an estimated 22.6% of Boone County's 180,463 residents have received at least one vaccine dose.
- 62,647 total doses administered of a vaccine
- 40,870 COVID-19 vaccine regimen activated
- 22,167 COVID-19 vaccine regimen completed
- 10,872 doses have been administered in the past 7 days
The county also reported 23 hospitalizations, 4 of which are Boone County residents. There are currently 6 COVID-19 patients in the ICU and 4 on a ventilator.
The hospital status is currently at green.
According to New York Times data, which is on a two-day delay, the 14-day rolling case average in the county is 11.
4:00 p.m.: Callaway County reports 64 active cases, 0 new cases
Callaway County added 0 cases in the last 24 hours, marking a total of 64 active cases as of Friday. There have been a total of 3,904 cases in Callaway County since the start of the pandemic.
According to the Callaway County COVID-19 dashboard, there are an additional 10 cases in the Callaway County Department of Corrections and 9 in the Fulton State Hospital.
There have been a total of 44 deaths in the county since the start of the pandemic.
According to the Missouri vaccine dashboard, an estimated 17.1% of Callaway County's 44,743 residents have received at least one vaccine dose.
- 12,287 total doses administered of a vaccine
- 7,629 COVID-19 vaccine regimen activated
- 4,912 COVID-19 vaccine regimen completed
- 1,430 doses have been administered in the past 7 days
According to New York Times data, which is on a two-day delay, the 14-day rolling case average in the county is 8.
9:30 a.m.: SSM Health St. Mary's Hospital relaxes visitor restrictions again
Effective immediately, SSM Health St. Mary's Hospital in Jefferson City will further relax visitor restrictions due to a sustained decrease in COVID-19 admissions.
The following visitor guidelines are now in place:
- All non-COVID positive patients, including pediatric patients, are welcome to have two support people per day, over the age of 16, during designated hours. One support person may stay overnight.
- All COVID-positive patients are allowed one support person with nursing leadership approval.
- Family Birth Center patients are allowed two support people for the duration of the stay. After delivery, siblings of the newborn will be allowed during visiting hours.
- Patients coming to the hospital for imaging studies or other diagnostic testing will be allowed one support person. This also applies to behavioral health patients and clinic patients.
- Exceptions may be made for end-of-life situations.
Support people must enter through the Outpatient Entrance between 5 am and 5:30 pm Monday through Friday and 10 am until 2 pm on the weekend. Additionally, the following guidelines are in place:
- Masks or face coverings are required at all times. Visitors are expected to bring their own masks.
- All entrants are subject to screening, including temperature check, before entering the facility.
- Visitors are to stay in the patient room or designated waiting area.
- Visitors must follow hand hygiene and social distancing guidelines.
- All visitors/support people (with the exception of Family Birth Center) will be asked to leave no later than 7 p.m. each night.
SSM Health continues to monitor the rate of community transmission and will make adjustments to these guidelines as needed.
7:30 a.m.: State adds 508 new cases
The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services added 508 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours. The total number of cases in Missouri now stands at 482,732.
DHSS reported seven deaths in the last 24 hours. This brings the total number of COVID-19 related deaths to 8,307 since the pandemic began.
DHSS started reporting vaccination data on Jan. 27. Numbers will update as providers report data to the state. According to the dashboard, differences between the state’s data and the CDC data is due to timing.
- 1,703,806 total doses administered
- 1,121,521 Missourians have received at least one dose
- 600,496 Missourians have received a second dose
- 18.3% of the Missouri population has received at least one dose
- 9.8% of the Missouri population has received both doses
Hospitalizations and hospital bed capacity data is on a two-day delay. There are 832 total hospitalizations in the state with 37% remaining total hospital bed capacity.
In the last seven days, there have been 2,387 positive cases of the virus. The single-day case average now stands at 341.
As of Nov. 19, DHSS has moved to report only the CDC method positivity rate. As of March, over 4.6 million Missourians have already been tested by PCR at least once. As a result, if they test negatively again, they will not be counted in the latest 7-day state-method positivity rate.
Missouri currently has a 4.4% 7-day positivity rate with the CDC method. It has sat at or below 5% since Sunday, Feb. 28.
The World Health Organization (WHO) recommends positivity rates in testing should remain at 5% or lower for at least 14 days.