4:45 p.m.: 23% of Cole County residents have initiated vaccination
The Cole County Health Department will now show positive case totals by day, which reflects the date the specimen was collected instead of the date the results were received by the Health Department.
This change will cause a delay in the daily totals being reported for the current day. The county is also no longer reporting active or isolated cases.
There have been 7,699 cases in Cole County, an increase of 4 cases over 24 hours. There have been 270 cases in long-term care facilities.
1 new positive case was reported Thursday. In the updated graph below, you can see the number of cases added by specimen collection date for the month of March thus far.
There have been 63 deaths in Cole County and 54 deaths due to COVID-19 within long-term care facilities.
According to the Missouri vaccine dashboard, an estimated 23% of Cole County's 76,745 residents have received at least one vaccine dose.
- 28,515 total doses administered of a vaccine
- 17,688 COVID-19 vaccine regimen initiated
- 11,253 COVID-19 vaccine regimen completed
- 2,599 doses have been administered in the past 7 days
According to New York Times data, which is on a two-day delay, the 14-day rolling case average in the county is 3.
4:15 p.m.: More than a quarter of Boone Countians have initiated vaccination
The Columbia/Boone County Department of Public Health & Human Services reported 18 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of active cases to 98.
According to the Missouri vaccine dashboard, an estimated 25.1% of Boone County's 180,463 residents have received at least one vaccine dose.
- 69,380 total doses administered of a vaccine
- 45,293 vaccine regimen initiated
- 24,597 vaccine regimen completed
- 5,658 doses have been administered in the past 7-days
The county also reported 23 hospitalizations, 7 of which are Boone County residents. There are currently 7 COVID-19 patients in the ICU and 4 on a ventilator.
The hospital status is currently at green.
According to New York Times data, which is on a two-day delay, the 14-day rolling case average in the county is 16.
7:30 a.m.: State reports 80 new hospitalizations
The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services added 379 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours. The total number of cases in Missouri now stands at 485,388.
DHSS reported four new deaths in the last 24 hours. This brings the total number of COVID-19 related deaths to 8,368 since the pandemic began.
DHSS started reporting vaccination data on Jan. 27. Numbers will update as providers report data to the state. According to the dashboard, differences between the state’s data and the CDC data is due to timing.
- 1,961,864 total doses administered
- 1,293,768 COVID-19 vaccine regimen activated
- 698,593 COVID-19 vaccine regimen completed
- 21.1% of the Missouri population has initiated vaccination
- 11.4% of the Missouri population has competed vaccination
Hospitalizations and hospital bed capacity data is on a two-day delay. There are 902 total hospitalizations in the state with 34% remaining total hospital bed capacity.
In the last seven days, there have been 2,351 positive cases of the virus. The single-day case average now stands at 336.
As of Nov. 19, DHSS has moved to report only the CDC method positivity rate. As of February, over 4.2 million Missourians have already been tested by PCR at least once. As a result, if they test negatively again, they will not be counted in the latest 7-day state-method positivity rate.
Missouri currently has a 4.5% 7-day positivity rate with the CDC method. It has been 16 days straight, with a rate at or below 5%.
The World Health Organization (WHO) recommends positivity rates in testing should remain at 5% or lower for at least 14 days.