As COVID-19 continues to spread, KOMU 8 will continue to update you about impacts in the community.
Layered bar/line charts with the daily change in newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in each county and a 14-day rolling average of the changes in new cases are available here.
Previous coverage:
- Thursday, Dec. 10
- Wednesday, Dec. 9
- Tuesday, Dec. 8
- Monday, Dec. 7
- Sunday, Dec. 6
- Saturday, Dec. 5
- Friday, Dec. 4
Updates for Friday, Dec. 11 will become available below:
5:10 p.m.: 46 new COVID-19 cases added in Cole County
The Cole County Health Department will now show positive case totals by day, which reflects the date the specimen was collected instead of the date the results were received by the Health Department.
This change will cause a delay in the daily totals being reported for the current day. The county is also no longer reporting active or isolated cases.
As of Friday, there have been 6,067 cases in Cole County, an increase of 46 cases since Thursday. There have been 244 cases in long-term care facilities.
Three new positive cases were reported Thursday. In the updated graph below, you can see the number of cases added by specimen collection date for the month of December thus far.
There have been 30 deaths in Cole County and 38 deaths due to COVID-19 within long-term care facilities.
According to New York Times data, which is on a two-day delay, the 14-day rolling case average in the county is 58.71.
4:05 p.m.: Boone County reports 119 new cases of COVID-19
The Columbia/Boone County Public Health Department reported 119 new cases of COVID-19 Friday, bringing the total number of active cases in the county to 953.
The county has reported 11,597 cases of COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic. Currently, the death rate per 100,000 is 19.444.
Boone County recorded 119 new COVID-19 cases today, December 11. There have been 11,716 total cases in the county to date, with 953 active cases. There are currently 152 COVID-19 patients in our local hospitals, 21 of which are Boone County residents. pic.twitter.com/O8fmwiaaFN— Columbia/Boone Co. Public Health & Human Services (@CoMo_HealthDept) December 11, 2020
The county also reported 151 hospitalizations, 21 of which are Boone County residents. There are currently 40 COVID-19 patients in the ICU and 21 on a ventilator.
The hospital status is currently at yellow.
According to New York Times data, which is on a two-day delay, the 14-day rolling case average in the county is 106.93.
3:55 p.m.: Callaway County reports 30 new cases of COVID-19
Callaway County reported 30 new cases of COVID-19 Friday, bringing the total number of active cases in the county to 575.
The county also reported one new case in the Fulton State Hospital, bringing the number of cases in the hospital to 9 and the number of cases in the Department of Corrections to 220.
According to New York Times data, which is on a two-day delay, the 14-day rolling case average in the county is 35.00.
3:45 p.m.: Audrain County reports 3 new deaths
The Audrain County Health Department reported 3 additional deaths from COVID-19 Friday, bringing the total number of deaths in the county to 28.
The county also added 18 new cases, bringing the total number of active cases to 179 and the total number of cases since the start of the pandemic to 1,198.
According to New York Times data, which is on a two-day delay, the 14-day rolling case average in the county is 19.43, up from 17.64 on Thursday.
11 a.m.: Missouri Department of Conservation closes Headquarters, Runge Nature Center
Due to rising COVID-19 concerns, the Missouri Department of Conservation will close its Commission Headquarters and the Runge Conservation Nature Center in Jefferson City.
Trails, pavilions and other outdoor spaces will remain open at the Runge Nature Center, but the building and outdoor restrooms will be closed.
The closures will begin for the public on Dec. 14. At this time there is no set reopen date for the buildings.
9 a.m.: Audrain County asks positive cases to identify close contacts
After a recent spike in COVID-19 cases in the county, the Audrain County Health Department will modify its contact tracing process.
Starting Wednesday, Dec. 16, the health department is asking anyone who tests positive to immediately isolate and reach out to anyone they came into close contact with on their own.
The health department said in a news release that they hope this will eliminate the time between exposure and identification of being a close contact.
8:30 a.m.: Missouri adds 3,900 new cases
The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services added 3,900 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours. The total number of cases in Missouri now stands at 338,604.
The state also reported 31 new deaths in the last 24 hours. This brings the total number of COVID-19 related deaths to 4,481 since the pandemic began.
The state also reports hospitalizations and hospital bed capacity, but it is on a three-day delay. There are 2,795 total hospitalizations in the state with 41% remaining total hospital bed capacity.
In the last seven days, there have been 20,770 positive cases of the virus. The single-day case average now stands at 2,967.
As of Nov. 19, DHSS has moved to report only the CDC-method positivity rate. As of mid-November, more than 1.6 million Missourians have already been tested by PCR at least once. As a result, if they test negatively again, they will not be counted in the latest 7-day state-method positivity rate.
The CDC's method has a 18.7% positivity rate.
The World Health Organization (WHO) recommends positivity rates in testing should remain at 5% or lower for at least 14 days.