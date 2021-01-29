As COVID-19 continues to spread, KOMU 8 will continue to update you about impacts in the community.
Layered bar/line charts with the daily change in newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in each county and a 14-day rolling average of the changes in new cases are available here.
Previous coverage:
- Thursday, Jan 28
- Wednesday, Jan. 27
- Tuesday, Jan. 26
- Monday, Jan. 25
- Sunday, Jan. 24
- Saturday, Jan. 23
- Friday, Jan. 22
Updates for Friday, Jan. 29 will become available below:
6 p.m.: Cole County records 20 new cases
The Cole County Health Department will now show positive case totals by day, which reflects the date the specimen was collected instead of the date the results were received by the Health Department.
This change will cause a delay in the daily totals being reported for the current day. The county is also no longer reporting active or isolated cases.
There have been 7,667 cases in Cole County, an increase of 20 cases over 24 hours. There have been 268 cases in long-term care facilities.
Seven new positive cases were recorded Friday. In the updated graph below, you can see the number of cases added by specimen collection date for the month of January thus far.
There have been 53 deaths in Cole County and 44 deaths due to COVID-19 within long-term care facilities.
According to the Missouri vaccine dashboard, 7.3% of Cole County's 76,745 residents have received at least one vaccine dose.
- 6,838 total doses administered of a vaccine
- 5,628 residents have received first dose
- 1,206 residents have received both doses
- 2,878 doses have been administered in the past 7 days
According to New York Times data, which is on a two-day delay, the daily average in the last seven days in the county is 14.57.
4:50 p.m.: Boone County sees 'green' hospital status for first time
The Columbia/Boone County Department of Public Health & Human Services reported 57 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of active cases to 603. 16,532 cases have been reported since the start of the pandemic.
According to the Missouri vaccine dashboard, an estimated 7.9% of Boone County's 180,463 residents have received at least one vaccine dose.
- 20,461 total doses administered of a vaccine
- 14,248 residents have received first dose
- 6,192 residents have received both doses
- 4,596 doses have been administered in the past 7 days
The county also reported 76 hospitalizations, 23 of which are Boone County residents. There are currently 25 COVID patients in the ICU and 14 on a ventilator
The hospital status is currently at green.
According to New York Times data, which is on a two-day delay, the daily average in the last seven days in the county is 76.
4:30 p.m.: Compass Health Network to offer free COVID testing next week
Compass Health Network will offer free COVID testing, with no appointment or doctor's referral needed, next week. Masks are required.
Testing at 1001 West Worley Street in Columbia is available Monday, Feb. 1 to Thursday, Feb. 4, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Testing at Compass Health's Woodrail location will be available on Wednesday, Feb. 3, and Thursday, Feb. 4, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Compass Health Network is offering free COVID testing next week with no appointment or doctor's order needed. This is a nasal swab, antigen rapid test. Masks are required. They will be testing from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the following locations on specific dates:1/2 pic.twitter.com/3oAeV6pQYZ— Columbia/Boone Co. Public Health & Human Services (@CoMo_HealthDept) January 29, 2021
4 p.m.: MU 7-day student case average rises, slightly, to 66
MU added 7 student cases over the last 24 hours, marking 66 active student cases. There have been 2,978 student case recoveries.
Five students have been hospitalized since the start of the pandemic. All five students have been discharged.
According to the dashboard, MU's 7-day student case average is 66.
As of Friday, two faculty members, 11 MU staff and one UM System staff member(s) who actively have the virus.
3:45 p.m.: CPS 14-day case remains above 60
The Columbia Public Schools 14-day case rate per 10,000 people is at 62.3.
The updated CPS student tracker shows 467 students in the district currently in quarantine and 59 active student cases.
To break the student cases down:
- Elementary schools: 279 quarantined, 23 positive cases, 18 out of 21 schools affected
- Middle schools: 77 quarantined, 15 positive cases, 7 out of 7 schools affected
- High schools: 107 quarantined, 21 positive cases, 3 out of 4 schools affected
- Other: 4 quarantined, 0 positive cases
The district has seen 2,678 quarantined cases and 527 positive student cases since June 2020.
The updated CPS tracker also shows 55 staff members currently in quarantine and 5 active staff cases. 3 staff members are out due to EFMLA laws
8 a.m.: 5.7% of the Missouri population has received at least one dose of the vaccine
The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services added 1,957 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours. The total number of cases in Missouri now stands at 456,530.
The state also reported 14 new deaths in the last 24 hours. This brings the total number of COVID-19 related deaths to 6,739 since the pandemic began.
The state also reports hospitalizations and hospital bed capacity, but it is on a two-day delay. There are 1,908 total hospitalizations in the state with 35% remaining total hospital bed capacity.
In the last seven days, there have been 8,786 positive cases of the virus. The single-day case average now stands at 1,255.
- 457,440 total doses administered
- 350,555 Missourians have received at least one dose
- 106,885 Missourians have received a second dose
- 5.7% of the Missouri population has received at least one dose
- 1.7% of the Missouri population has received both doses
As of Nov. 19, DHSS has moved to report only the CDC-method positivity rate. As of mid-January, over 3.9 million Missourians have already been tested by PCR at least once. As a result, if they test negatively again, they will not be counted in the latest 7-day state-method positivity rate.
The CDC's method has a 9.9% 7-day positivity rate.
The World Health Organization (WHO) recommends positivity rates in testing should remain at 5% or lower for at least 14 days.