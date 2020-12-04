As COVID-19 continues to spread, KOMU 8 will continue to update you about impacts in the community.
Layered bar/line charts with the daily change in newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in each county and a 14-day rolling average of the changes in new cases are available here.
Updates for Friday, Dec. 4 will become available below:
4:05 p.m.: Boone County 100+ new cases for third day in a row
The Columbia/Boone County Department of Public Health & Human Services reported 146 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of active cases to 917.
The latest positivity rate for Boone County, for the week of Nov. 27 through Dec. 3, is at 37.3. For the week of Nov. 20 through Nov. 26, the rate was 27.5.
The county also reported 149 hospitalizations, 29 of which are Boone County residents. There are currently 44 COVID-19 patients in the ICU and 16 on a ventilator.
The hospital status is currently at yellow.
According to New York Times data, which is on a two-day delay, the 14-day rolling case average in the county is 106.71.
2:40 p.m.: Audrain County adds 48 cases in 48 hours
Audrain County reported 48 new cases of COVID-19 since Wednesday, bringing the number of active cases in the county to 140.
According to New York Times data, which is on a two-day delay, the 14-day rolling average is 17.14.
12:20 p.m.: MU adds 18 new COVID-19 cases, reports four hospitalizations
The University of Missouri is reporting 18 new student COVID-19 cases. There are now a total of 50 active cases.
In the last 24 hours, 11 students have recovered. There have been 2,548 student cases since August 19.
MU is reporting six active cases of COVID-19 among faculty. There are 30 active cases among MU staff and two active cases among UM System staff.
There have been four student hospitalizations since August 19, according to the dashboard.
9:45 a.m.: Boone County releases new quarantine guidelines
The Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services added new guidelines to quarantine protocol Friday morning.
The new options are based on CDC guidance released on Wednesday. These guidelines are for individuals who have been exposed to a confirmed positive case of COVID-19.
Quarantine may end after 10 days if the individual is showing no symptoms. The durations may end after seven days with a negative PCR test.
Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services (PHHS) has added new options to its quarantine protocol based on CDC guidance published December 2. pic.twitter.com/PRQsCx9YOS— Columbia/Boone Co. Public Health & Human Services (@CoMo_HealthDept) December 4, 2020
PHHS stated in a tweet the 14-day quarantine period is still the best way to reduce the spread of COVID-19. The department stated ending quarantine early is only an option for those who have no symptoms.
7:45 a.m.: Missouri reports 4,053 new cases
The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services added 4,053 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours. The total number of cases in Missouri now stands at 313,421.
The state also reported 20 new deaths in the last 24 hours. This brings the total number of COVID-19 related deaths to 4,122 since the pandemic began.
The state also reports hospitalizations and hospital bed capacity, but it is on a three-day delay. There are 2,803 total hospitalizations in the state with 44% remaining total hospital bed capacity.
In the last seven days, there have been 18,211 positive cases of the virus. The single-day case average now stands at 2,602.
As of Nov. 19, DHSS has moved to report only the CDC-method positivity rate. As of mid-November, over 1.6 million Missourians have already been tested by PCR at least once. As a result, if they test negatively again, they will not be counted in the latest 7-day state-method positivity rate.
The CDC's method has a 20.4% positivity rate, which is the same as Thursday's positivity rate.
The World Health Organization (WHO) recommends positivity rates in testing should remain at 5% or lower for at least 14 days.