As COVID-19 continues to spread, KOMU 8 will continue to update you about impacts in the community.
Layered bar/line charts with the daily change in newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in each county and a 14-day rolling average of the changes in new cases are available here.
Updates for Friday, May 14 will become available below:
10:45 a.m.: Audrain County Health Department hosts J&J event Friday
The Audrain County Health Department is hosting a Johnson & Johnson vaccination event Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
No registration is required. The event is for 18+.
The health department is located in Mexico at 1130 South Elmwood Drive.
8:00 a.m.: State reports 50 new hospitalizations
The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services added 350 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours. The total number of cases in Missouri now stands at 507,058.
DHSS reported seven new deaths in the last 24 hours. This brings the total number of COVID-19 related deaths since the pandemic began to 8,855.
DHSS started reporting vaccination data on Jan. 27. Numbers will update as providers report data to the state. According to the dashboard, differences between the state’s data and the CDC data is due to timing.
- 4,239,868 total doses administered
- 2,399,041 COVID-19 vaccine regimens activated
- 1,974,974 COVID-19 vaccine regimens completed
- 39.1% of the Missouri population has initiated vaccination
- 32.2% of the Missouri population has competed vaccination
Hospitalizations and hospital bed capacity data is on a two-day delay. There are 811 total hospitalizations in the state with 34% remaining total hospital bed capacity.
In the last seven days, there have been 1,933 positive cases of the virus. The single-day case average now stands at 276.
As of Nov. 19, DHSS has moved to report only the CDC method positivity rate. As of April, over 4.9 million Missourians have already been tested by PCR at least once. As a result, if they test negatively again, they will not be counted in the latest 7-day state-method positivity rate.
Missouri currently has a 4.1% 7-day positivity rate with the CDC method.
The World Health Organization (WHO) recommends positivity rates in testing should remain at 5% or lower for at least 14 days.