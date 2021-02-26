As COVID-19 continues to spread, KOMU 8 will continue to update you about impacts in the community.
Layered bar/line charts with the daily change in newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in each county and a 14-day rolling average of the changes in new cases are available here.
Previous coverage:
Updates for Thursday, Feb. 25 will be available below:
6:30 p.m.: Boone County adds 11 new cases
The Columbia/Boone County Department of Public Health & Human Services reported 11 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of active cases to 146.
According to the Missouri vaccine dashboard, an estimated 16.0% of Boone County's 180,463 residents have received at least one vaccine dose.
- 44,563 total doses administered of a vaccine
- 28,956 residents have received first dose
- 15,526 residents have received both doses
- 5,021 doses have been administered in the past 7 days
The county also reported 8 Boone County resident hospitalizations.
The hospital status is currently at green.
According to New York Times data, which is on a two-day delay, the 14-day rolling case average in the county is 24.
6:20 p.m.: Cole County adds 4 new cases
The Cole County Health Department will now show positive case totals by day, which reflects the date the specimen was collected instead of the date the results were received by the Health Department.
This change will cause a delay in the daily totals being reported for the current day. The county is also no longer reporting active or isolated cases.
There have been 7,630 cases in Cole County, an increase of 4 cases over 24 hours. There have been 270 cases in long-term care facilities.
0 new positive cases were reported Thursday. In the updated graph below, you can see the number of cases added by specimen collection date for the month of February thus far.
There have been 59 deaths in Cole County and 52 deaths due to COVID-19 within long-term care facilities.
According to the Missouri vaccine dashboard, an estimated 15.6% of Cole County's 76,745 residents have received at least one vaccine dose.
- 19,250 total doses administered of a vaccine
- 12,004 residents have received first dose
- 7,233 residents have received both doses
- 2,954 doses have been administered in the past 7 days
According to New York Times data, which is on a two-day delay, the 14-day rolling case average in the county is 3.
2:45 p.m.: Callaway County reports 4 new cases
Callaway County added 4 cases in the last 24 hours, marking a total of 76 active cases as of Friday. There have been a total of 3,863 cases in Callaway County since the start of the pandemic.
According to the Callaway County COVID-19 dashboard, there are an additional 25 cases in the Callaway County Department of Corrections and 1 in the Fulton State Hospital.
There have been a total of 44 deaths in the county since the start of the pandemic.
According to the Missouri vaccine dashboard, an estimated 13.1% of Callaway County's 44,743 residents have received at least one vaccine dose.
- 8,967 total doses administered of a vaccine
- 5,869 residents have received first dose
- 3,080 residents have received both doses
- 1,238 doses have been administered in the past 7 days
According to New York Times data, which is on a two-day delay, the 14-day rolling case average in the county is 4.
9:20 a.m.: Boone Hospital COVID-19 drive-thru testing site to close on weekends
Due to a decrease in demand, Boone Hospital's COVID-19 drive-thru testing will be closed on weekends, beginning the weekend of Feb. 27.
The site will remain open Monday-Friday, from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m..
7:30 a.m.: Missouri reports over 30,000 new vaccinations
The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services added 394 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours. The total number of cases in Missouri now stands at 477,472.
DHSS reported four new deaths in the last 24 hours. This brings the total number of COVID-19 related deaths to 7,913 since the pandemic began.
DHSS started reporting vaccination data on Jan. 27. Numbers will update as providers report data to the state. According to the dashboard, differences between the state’s data and the CDC data is due to timing.
- 1,187,164 total doses administered
- 784,938 Missourians have received at least one dose
- 402,226 Missourians have received a second dose
- 12.8% of the Missouri population has received at least one dose
- 6.6% of the Missouri population has received both doses
Hospitalizations and hospital bed capacity data is on a two-day delay. There are 1,214 total hospitalizations in the state with 33% remaining total hospital bed capacity.
In the last seven days, there have been 3,030 positive cases of the virus. The single-day case average now stands at 433.
As of Nov. 19, DHSS has moved to report only the CDC method positivity rate. As of February, over 4.4 million Missourians have already been tested by PCR at least once. As a result, if they test negatively again, they will not be counted in the latest 7-day state-method positivity rate.
Missouri currently has a 6.1% 7-day positivity rate with the CDC method.
The World Health Organization (WHO) recommends positivity rates in testing should remain at 5% or lower for at least 14 days.