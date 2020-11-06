As COVID-19 continues to spread, KOMU 8 will continue to update you about impacts in the community.
Layered bar/line charts with the daily change in newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in each county and a 14-day rolling average of the changes in new cases are available here.
12:15 p.m.: Montgomery County Middle School goes virtual
Starting Friday, Nov. 6, Montgomery County Middle School will switch to virtual learning through Friday Nov. 13.
A school staff member confirmed with KOMU 8 News that the transition to virtual learning will happen due to lack of substitute teachers.
The school will return in person on Tuesday Nov. 17.
Montgomery County Middle School only has four day weeks.
11:05 a.m.: Boone County COVID-19 hub will update Monday through Friday
The Boone County Health Department's COVID-19 information hub will only be updated Monday through Friday, rather than every day, starting Nov. 14.
Please note that after this weekend, we will not be updating the Boone County Information Hub on Saturdays or Sundays. Instead, we will be reporting Monday-Friday only and any additional data gathered over the weekend will be published my noon on Monday. pic.twitter.com/E5MSbXGm0i— Columbia/Boone Co. Public Health & Human Services (@CoMo_HealthDept) November 6, 2020
Any weekend data will be updated by noon Monday.
10:20 a.m.: Cole County Health Department observes cluster of positive cases
The Cole County Health Department said in a release Friday that they are observing clusters of positive cases.
"The Cole County Health Department has observed clusters of positive cases at office buildings, correctional facilities, long term care facilities, related to school and school activities, gatherings and household exposure to a known case," the department said in a news release.
UPDATE: The Cole County Health Department sent another release Friday at 10:50 a.m. clarifying that they WILL continue to post updates daily. The Cole County Health Department website will have updates on Thursdays.
8:30 a.m.: Missouri reaches more than 200,000 cases since the start of the pandemic
The Missouri Department of Health and Human Services reported 200,507 total cases in Missouri on Friday. That is a 3,931 case increase since Thursday.
There has also been a 25 death increase in the past 24 hours, leading to 3,131 total COVID-19 deaths since the start of the outbreak.
The state is also reporting two positivity rates: one with the CDC method, which uses positive PCR tests; and one with the state's method, which uses the number of individuals who test positive.
The state positivity rate is 31.7% and the CDC reported positivity rate is 16%.
The state's is higher because it 'de-duplicates' individuals who have already received a test prior to the 7-day period.
The CDC recommends a positivity rate of less than 5%.