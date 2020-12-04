As COVID-19 continues to spread, KOMU 8 will continue to update you about impacts in the community.
Layered bar/line charts with the daily change in newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in each county and a 14-day rolling average of the changes in new cases are available here.
Previous coverage:
- Thursday, Dec. 3
- Wednesday, Dec. 2
- Tuesday, Dec. 1
- Monday, Nov. 30
- Sunday, Nov. 29
- Saturday, Nov. 28
- Friday, Nov. 27
- Thursday, Nov. 26
Updates for Friday, Dec. 4 will become available below:
9:45 a.m.: Boone County releases new quarantine guidelines
The Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services added new guidelines to quarantine protocol Friday morning.
The new options are based on CDC guidance released on Wednesday. These guidelines are for individuals who have been exposed to a confirmed positive case of COVID-19.
Quarantine may end after 10 days if the individual is showing no symptoms. The durations may end after seven days with a negative PCR test.
Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services (PHHS) has added new options to its quarantine protocol based on CDC guidance published December 2. pic.twitter.com/PRQsCx9YOS— Columbia/Boone Co. Public Health & Human Services (@CoMo_HealthDept) December 4, 2020
PHHS stated in a tweet the 14-day quarantine period is still the best way to reduce the spread of COVID-19. The department stated ending quarantine early is only an option for those who have no symptoms.
7:45 a.m.: Missouri reports 4,053 new cases
The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services added 4,053 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours. The total number of cases in Missouri now stands at 313,421.
The state also reported 20 new deaths in the last 24 hours. This brings the total number of COVID-19 related deaths to 4,122 since the pandemic began.
The state also reports hospitalizations and hospital bed capacity, but it is on a three-day delay. There are 2,803 total hospitalizations in the state with 44% remaining total hospital bed capacity.
In the last seven days, there have been 18,211 positive cases of the virus. The single-day case average now stands at 2,602.
As of Nov. 19, DHSS has moved to report only the CDC-method positivity rate. As of mid-November, over 1.6 million Missourians have already been tested by PCR at least once. As a result, if they test negatively again, they will not be counted in the latest 7-day state-method positivity rate.
The CDC's method has a 20.4% positivity rate, which is the same as Thursday's positivity rate.
The World Health Organization (WHO) recommends positivity rates in testing should remain at 5% or lower for at least 14 days.