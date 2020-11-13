As COVID-19 continues to spread, KOMU 8 will continue to update you about impacts in the community.
Updates for Friday, Nov. 13 will become available below:
5:35 p.m.: Cole County adds record number of cases in 24 hours
The Cole County Health Department reported 206 new cases Friday, which is the record number of cases added in 24 hours.
There are 702 cases in isolation. There have been 3,498 recovered cases.
According to the New York Times data, which is on a two-day delay, the 14-day rolling case average in Boone County is 133.29.
5:20 p.m.: Chariton County adds two COVID-19 related deaths
The Chariton County Health Department announced two COVID-19 related deaths Friday.
Update on COVID-19 in Chariton County: 11/13/20 The Chariton County Health Center is sad to announce that there are 2...Posted by Chariton County Health Center on Friday, November 13, 2020
There are 139 active cases in the county and 296 total cases since the start of the pandemic.
5 p.m.: CPS 14-day case rate per 10,000 reaches new high of 99.8
The CPS 14-day case rate per 10,000 people is at 99.8, an increase of 2.2 from Thursday. It is the highest rate since the beginning of the school year.
According to the CPS student COVID-19 dashboard, 522 students are in quarantine and 43 students have active COVID-19 cases.
To break it down:
- Elementary schools: 340 quarantined, 18 positive, 20 out of 21 schools affected
- Middle schools: 58 quarantined, 9 positive, 6 out of 7 schools affected
- High schools: 89 quarantined, 14 positive, 4 out of 4 schools affected
- Other: 35 quarantined, 2 positive, 3 district-wide facilities affected
According to the CPS staff COVID-19 dashboard, 117 staff are in quarantine and 19 staff have active COVID-19 cases. 16 staff members are out due to EFMLA laws.
To break it down:
- Elementary schools: 71 quarantined, 9 positive, 7 out due to EFMLA laws
- Middle schools: 11 quarantined, 1 positive, 3 out due to EFMLA laws
- High schools: 17 quarantined, 7 positive
- Other: 18 quarantined, 2 positive, 6 out due to EFMLA laws
4:25 p.m.: Boone County reports 132 new cases, exceeds 8,000 total
Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services added 132 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of active cases in the county to 1,176.
Since the beginning of the pandemic, Boone County has reported 8,071 cases.
Boone County recorded 132 new COVID-19 cases today, November 13. There have been 8,071 total cases in the county to date, with 1,176 active cases. Additionally, the current health order has been extended through December 8. pic.twitter.com/iEKpbQmUK1— Columbia/Boone Co. Public Health & Human Services (@CoMo_HealthDept) November 13, 2020
According to the New York Times data, which is on a two-day delay, the 14-day rolling case average in Boone County is 133.29.
4:10 p.m.: Callaway County reports 673 active cases
Callaway County reports 673 active cases of COVID-19, an increase of 134 active cases since Tuesday. This increase brings the total number of cases reported in Callaway County to 1,845 cases since the start of the pandemic.
Fulton State Hospital has 12 active cases, while the Department of Corrections has 233 active cases.
According to the New York Times data, which is on a two-day delay, the 14-day rolling case average in Callaway County is 51.21.
3:15 p.m.: Boone Hospital Center announces temporary visitation ban
The Boone Hospital Center is temporarily banning visitors in its facilities starting on Monday, November 16, according to a Friday press release.
According to the release, this policy is being implemented as a precautionary measure to protect against the spread of COVID-19 in Boone hospitals.
Exceptions to this policy can be made for end of life, obstetrics, nursery and pediatric patients, patients with cognitive impairment, and patients with an appointment in an outpatient setting, procedural areas or in the Emergency Department, the release said.
2 p.m.: MU reports 167 active student cases
MU added 19 student cases Friday, marking a total of 167 active student cases.
According to the dashboard, MU's 7-day student case average is 126.
As of Friday, there were also three faculty members and 45 MU staff who actively have the virus.
10 a.m.: Missouri adds 4,005 new cases in the last 24 hours
The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services added 4,005 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours. The total number of cases now stands at 22,376.
The state also reported 20 new deaths, but these numbers represent totals from backlogged numbers in August, September and October according to an email from DHSS. This brings the total number of deaths from COVID-19 to 3,359 since the outbreak started.
In the last seven days there have been 26,228 positive cases of the virus. The single-day average now stands at 3,747.
The state is also reporting two positivity rates: one with the CDC method, which uses positive PCR tests; and one with the state's method, which uses the number of individuals who test positive.
The CDC's method has a 23.9% positivity rate, and the state's method has a 42.7% positivity rate.
The state's is higher because it 'de-duplicates' individuals who have already who have already received a test prior to the 7-day period.
The CDC recommends a positivity rate of 5% or lower for at least 14 days.