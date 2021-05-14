As COVID-19 continues to spread, KOMU 8 will continue to update you about impacts in the community.
Layered bar/line charts with the daily change in newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in each county and a 14-day rolling average of the changes in new cases are available here.
Previous coverage:
- Thursday, May 13
- Wednesday, May 12
- Tuesday, May 11
- Monday, May 10
- Sunday, May 9
- Saturday, May 8
- Friday, May 7
- Thursday, May 6
Updates for Friday, May 14 will become available below:
5:30 p.m.: Boone County reports 2 new COVID-related deaths
The Columbia/Boone County Department of Public Health & Human Services reported 5 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of active cases to 56.
The Columbia/Boone County Department of Public Health & Human Services also reported 2 new COVID-related deaths. There have been 91 total COVID-related deaths in the county.
According to the Missouri vaccine dashboard, an estimated 45.5% of Boone County's 180,463 residents have received at least one vaccine dose.
- 150,850 total doses administered of a vaccine
- 82,026 COVID-19 vaccine regimen activated
- 70,714 COVID-19 vaccine regimen completed
- 7,917 doses have been administered in the past 7 days
The county also reported 19 hospitalizations, 1 of which is a Boone County resident. There are currently 6 COVID-19 patients in the ICU and 2 on a ventilator.
The hospital status is currently at green.
According to New York Times data, which is on a two-day delay, the 14-day rolling case average in the county is 9.
4:50 p.m.: Walmart drops mask mandate for fully vaccinated people, will administer vaccine to kids 12 and older
Walmart pharmacies nationwide will begin giving doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to children 12 and older, the company announced Thursday.
Vaccines will be available by appointment or walk-up, though parental consent may be needed in some states. Both doses of the vaccine will be administered free of charge.
Walmart will also give perks to employees who get vaccinated. Field associates below the facility manager will get a $75 bonus with a proof of vaccination starting May 18.
Fully vaccinated employees and customers will also no longer be required to wear a mask.
3:45 p.m.: Columbia to rescind Declaration of Emergency May 29
The City of Columbia will lift its Declaration of Emergency, effective May 29, the city announced Friday.
The city has been under the Declaration since March 16, 2020.
"Our citizens and businesses have worked diligently to follow safety and health guidelines throughout the pandemic. Residents have also shown the desire to take personal responsibility to protect the health of each other moving forward," City Manager John Glascock said in a statement Friday.
2:30 p.m.: JC Schools drop outdoor recess mask requirement for 2021 summer school
The Jefferson City School District will not require students to wear masks while outside at recess for the 2021 summer school session and beyond, the district announced Friday.
Other changes, as part of the district's "Summer School 2021 COVID-19 Plan" include:
- Students will leave their classrooms for Art, Music and Library instruction, but will remain in their cohort groups.
- Some schools will allow students to eat lunch in the cafeteria again, in small groups with social distancing
- Schools will not monitor thermal cameras on campus, but staff will still be notified if a temperature above 100.4 degrees is registered.
- Virtual education will not be directly offered for summer school, but families can register for virtual education for the 2021-2022 school year in August.
The changes will go into effect on June 7.
2:15 p.m.: Over 30% of Cole Countians have completed vaccination
The Cole County Health Department will now show positive case totals by day, which reflects the date the specimen was collected instead of the date the results were received by the Health Department.
This change will cause a delay in the daily totals being reported for the current day. The county is also no longer reporting active or isolated cases.
There have been 7,874 cases in Cole County, an increase of 3 cases over 24 hours. There have been 270 cases in long-term care facilities.
Zero new positive cases were reported Thursday. In the updated graph below, you can see the number of cases added by specimen collection date for the month of May thus far.
There have been 67 deaths in Cole County and 54 deaths due to COVID-19 within long-term care facilities.
According to the Missouri vaccine dashboard, an estimated 36.7% of Cole County's 76,745 residents have received at least one vaccine dose. 31.9% of Cole County residents have completed vaccination.
- 51,193 total doses administered of a vaccine
- 28,177 COVID-19 vaccine regimen activated
- 24,452 COVID-19 vaccine regimen completed
- 1,317 doses have been administered in the past 7 days
According to New York Times data, which is on a two-day delay, the 14-day rolling case average in the county is 3.
10:45 a.m.: Audrain County Health Department hosts J&J event Friday
The Audrain County Health Department is hosting a Johnson & Johnson vaccination event Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
No registration is required. The event is for 18+.
The health department is located in Mexico at 1130 South Elmwood Drive.
8:00 a.m.: State reports 50 new hospitalizations
The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services added 350 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours. The total number of cases in Missouri now stands at 507,058.
DHSS reported seven new deaths in the last 24 hours. This brings the total number of COVID-19 related deaths since the pandemic began to 8,855.
DHSS started reporting vaccination data on Jan. 27. Numbers will update as providers report data to the state. According to the dashboard, differences between the state’s data and the CDC data is due to timing.
- 4,239,868 total doses administered
- 2,399,041 COVID-19 vaccine regimens activated
- 1,974,974 COVID-19 vaccine regimens completed
- 39.1% of the Missouri population has initiated vaccination
- 32.2% of the Missouri population has competed vaccination
Hospitalizations and hospital bed capacity data is on a two-day delay. There are 811 total hospitalizations in the state with 34% remaining total hospital bed capacity.
In the last seven days, there have been 1,933 positive cases of the virus. The single-day case average now stands at 276.
As of Nov. 19, DHSS has moved to report only the CDC method positivity rate. As of April, over 4.9 million Missourians have already been tested by PCR at least once. As a result, if they test negatively again, they will not be counted in the latest 7-day state-method positivity rate.
Missouri currently has a 4.1% 7-day positivity rate with the CDC method.
The World Health Organization (WHO) recommends positivity rates in testing should remain at 5% or lower for at least 14 days.