As COVID-19 continues to spread, KOMU 8 will continue to update you about impacts in the community.
Layered bar/line charts with the daily change in newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in each county and a 14-day rolling average of the changes in new cases are available here.
Previous coverage:
- Thursday, April 1
- Wednesday, March 31
- Tuesday, March 30
- Monday, March 29
- Sunday, March 28
- Saturday, March 27
- Friday, March 26
Updates for Friday, April 2 will become available below:
11:30 a.m.: Boone County to post additional vaccination appointments Monday
Columbia Public Health & Human Services will post 100 Moderna vaccination appointments at 8 a.m. on Monday, April 5. Those looking to book an appointment must be a Boone County resident and be in one of the currently activated phases.
COVID-19 VACCINE UPDATE: We will be posting 100 Moderna vaccine appointments at 8 a.m. Monday, April 5. These appointments are only available to those who live or work in Boone County and are currently eligible under the state's vaccine distribution plan 1/2 pic.twitter.com/geNA7coTdo— Columbia/Boone Co. Public Health & Human Services (@CoMo_HealthDept) April 2, 2021
The appointments will be posted here when they open up.
10:45 a.m.: MU Health Care has open vaccination appointments for Monday & Tuesday
MU Health Care has open vaccination appointments for Monday, April 5 and Tuesday, April 6 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. The appointments will take place at the Walsworth Family Columns Club at Faurot Field.
Those who are in eligible and are in Phase 1 or 2 may schedule an appointment. When scheduling, people will need to answer qualifying questions to ensure they meet state criteria.
Click here or call 573-771-2273 to schedule an appointment. The call center is open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.
Second dose appointments will be held 21 days later, Monday April 26 and Tuesday, April 27.
8 a.m.: DHSS reports no new deaths in the past 24 hours
The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services added 540 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours. The total number of cases in Missouri now stands at 490,321.
DHSS reported no new deaths in the last 24 hours. This brings the total number of COVID-19 related deaths to 8,499 since the pandemic began.
DHSS started reporting vaccination data on Jan. 27. Numbers will update as providers report data to the state. According to the dashboard, differences between the state’s data and the CDC data is due to timing.
- 2,597,781 total doses administered
- 1,651,494 COVID-19 vaccine regimen initiated
- 1,004,724 COVID-19 vaccine regimen completed
- 26.9% of the Missouri population has initiated vaccination
- 16.4% of the Missouri population has completed vaccination
Hospitalizations and hospital bed capacity data is on a two-day delay. There are 785 total hospitalizations in the state with 34% remaining total hospital bed capacity.
In the last seven days, there have been 2,158 positive cases of the virus. The single-day case average now stands at 308.
As of Nov. 19, DHSS has moved to report only the CDC method positivity rate. As of March, over 4.9 million Missourians have already been tested by PCR at least once. As a result, if they test negatively again, they will not be counted in the latest 7-day state-method positivity rate.
Missouri currently has a 4.3% 7-day positivity rate with the CDC method.
The World Health Organization (WHO) recommends positivity rates in testing should remain at 5% or lower for at least 14 days.