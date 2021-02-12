As COVID-19 continues to spread, KOMU 8 will continue to update you about impacts in the community.
Layered bar/line charts with the daily change in newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in each county and a 14-day rolling average of the changes in new cases are available here.
Previous coverage:
- Thursday, Feb. 11
- Wednesday, Feb. 10
- Tuesday, Feb. 9
- Monday, Feb. 8
- Sunday, Feb. 7
- Saturday, Feb. 6
- Friday, Feb. 5
- Thursday, Feb. 4
- Wednesday, Feb. 3
Updates for Friday, Feb. 12 will be available below:
10:00 a.m.: Boone Hospital and MU Health Care COVID-19 testing site closed due to weather
Boone Health's COVID-19 drive-thru testing location will remain closed due to freezing temperatures.
Boone Health plans to re-open the site Feb. 20 at 8 a.m.
Patients who need a COVID-19 test during this time can visit other lab draw locations.
MU Health Care's COVID-19 drive-thru hours will also be adjusted this weekend due to the cold temperatures.
The drive-thru site at Mizzou North will be open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, Feb. 12 and will be closed Saturday, Feb. 13 through Monday, Feb. 15.
The site will reopen Tuesday, Feb. 16 with its normal hours of operation, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Those in need of a COVID-19 test this weekend can go to Mizzou Urgent Care and Mizzou Quick Care. Mizzou Quick Care does not accept walk-ins; appointments must be scheduled online in advance.
7:30 a.m.: Missouri adds over 800 cases
The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services added 884 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours. The total number of cases in Missouri now stands at 470,107.
DHSS reported nine new deaths in the last 24 hours. This brings the total number of COVID-19 related deaths to 7,442 since the pandemic began.
The high number of deaths is due to the weekly linkage between deaths to the state and death certificates, which is done to improve data quality and ensure all decedents that died of COVID-19 are reflected in the systems.
DHSS started reporting vaccination data on Jan. 27. Numbers will update as providers report data to the state. According to the dashboard, differences between the state’s data and the CDC data is due to timing.
- 801,456 total doses administered
- 595,368 Missourians have received at least one dose
- 206,088 Missourians have received a second dose
- 9.7% of the Missouri population has received at least one dose
- 3.4% of the Missouri population has received both doses
Hospitalizations and hospital bed capacity data is on a two-day delay. There are 1,488 total hospitalizations in the state with 37% remaining total hospital bed capacity.
In the last seven days, there have been 5,327 positive cases of the virus. The single-day case average now stands at 761.
As of Nov. 19, DHSS has moved to report only the CDC method positivity rate. As of February, over 4.2 million Missourians have already been tested by PCR at least once. As a result, if they test negatively again, they will not be counted in the latest 7-day state-method positivity rate.
Missouri currently has a 7.6% 7-day positivity rate with the CDC method.
The World Health Organization (WHO) recommends positivity rates in testing should remain at 5% or lower for at least 14 days.