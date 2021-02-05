As COVID-19 continues to spread, KOMU 8 will continue to update you about impacts in the community.
11:35 a.m.: Boone Hospital to allow visitors; closes drive-thru testing next week
Boone Hospital Center will allow visitors for its patients starting Monday, Feb. 8 due to an improvement in the 14-day positivity rate.
Patients who are not COVID-19 positive may have one designated visitor per day. All visitors must be over the age of 16 and will be required to undergo entry screening, wear a mask at all times and wait in the patient's room or specially designated areas.
Exceptions to allow two designated visitors will be made for some patients.
BHC will also close its drive-thru COVID testing site due to cold temperatures, starting Monday, Feb. 8. The hospital anticipates reopening the location on Monday, Feb. 15.
Patients who need a COVID test are directed to BHC's lab draw location, inside Broadway Medical Plaza 1, which is across from the main hospital campus and drive-thru site. The address is 1601 East Broadway, Suite 140. It is open Monday through Friday, from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
10 a.m.: Missouri adds over 1,000 new cases; vaccination rate at 8%
The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services added 1,325 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours. The total number of cases in Missouri now stands at 464,444.
DHSS reported 13 new deaths in the last 24 hours. This brings the total number of COVID-19 related deaths to 7,130 since the pandemic began.
DHSS started reporting vaccination data on Jan. 27. Numbers will update as providers report data to the state. According to the dashboard, differences between the state’s data and the CDC data is due to timing.
- 632,213 total doses administered
- 488,599 Missourians have received at least one dose
- 143,614 Missourians have received a second dose
- 8% of the Missouri population has received at least one dose
- 2.3% of the Missouri population has received both doses
Hospitalizations and hospital bed capacity data is on a two-day delay. There are 1,675 total hospitalizations in the state with 36% remaining total hospital bed capacity.
In the last seven days, there have been 7,069 positive cases of the virus. The single-day case average now stands at 1,010.
As of Nov. 19, DHSS has moved to report only the CDC method positivity rate. As of February, over 4.2 million Missourians have already been tested by PCR at least once. As a result, if they test negatively again, they will not be counted in the latest 7-day state-method positivity rate.
Missouri currently has a 8.8% 7-day positivity rate with the CDC method.
The World Health Organization (WHO) recommends positivity rates in testing should remain at 5% or lower for at least 14 days.