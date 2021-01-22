As COVID-19 continues to spread, KOMU 8 will continue to update you about impacts in the community.
Layered bar/line charts with the daily change in newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in each county and a 14-day rolling average of the changes in new cases are available here.
7 p.m. Cole County adds 24 cases
The Cole County Health Department recorded 24 additional cases on Friday evening. There have been a total of 7,284 cases of COVID-19 in the county.
Cole County is no longer reporting active or isolated cases.
5:30 p.m.: Callaway County reports 1 new death
The Callaway County Health Department reported 39 new cases over the past 48 hours and one new death on Friday. There are 3,614 total cases of COVID-19, 318 of which are active. There are 12 active cases in the Department of Corrections, which is counted separately from the general community.
4:45 p.m.: Columbia Public Schools reports 68 new cases
The Columbia Public Schools 14-day case rate per 10,000 people is at 68.8.
The updated student tracker shows 247 students in the district currently in quarantine and 54 active student cases.
To break the student cases down:
- Elementary: 136 quarantined, 25 positive cases, 19 out of 21 schools affected
- Middle schools: 43 quarantined, 13 positive cases, 7 out of 7 schools affected
- High schools: 60 quarantined, 16 positive cases, 4 out of 4 schools affected
- Other: 9 quarantined, 0 positive cases
4:30 p.m.: Boone County reports 74 new cases
Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services is reporting 74 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of active cases to 714
The county also reported 77 hospitalizations, 17 of which are Boone County residents. There are currently 26 COVID-19 patients in the ICU bed and 14 on a ventilator
The hospital status is currently at yellow
4 p.m.: Capital Region Medical Center announces 700 vaccines given out
Capital Region Medical Center announced that 700 vaccinations were given to patients in the Phase 1B - Tier 2 category.
The hospital partnered with Capital West Christian Church to provide extra space for vaccinations to take place.
The hospital plans to administer 700 more doses Saturday.
1:15 p.m.: MU reports 71 active student cases
MU added 18 student cases over the last 24 hours, marking a total of 71 active student cases.
There have been 2,912 student case recoveries, and five students have been hospitalized since the start of the pandemic. All five students have been discharged.
According to the dashboard, MU's 7-day student case average is 71.
As of Friday, there were also five faculty members, 16 MU staff and on UM System staff member who actively has the virus.
10 a.m.: Callaway County Health Department alerts residents about possible COVID-19 vaccine fraud
Callaway County posted an alert to its Facebook page about a possible fraudulent COVID-19 vaccine survey that looks similar to theirs.
The survey is requesting payment/credit card information. Callaway County Health Department offers free vaccines.
To access their COVID survey, visit their website.
9 a.m.: Missouri adds 1,783 new COVID-19 cases, no new deaths
The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services added 1,783 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours. The total number of cases in Missouri now stands at 445,621.
The state reported no new deaths. The state death toll remains at 6,527 deaths since the pandemic began.
The state also reports hospitalizations and hospital bed capacity, but it is on a two-day delay. There are 2,328 total hospitalizations in the state with 31% remaining total hospital bed capacity.
In the last seven days, there have been 10,690 positive cases of the virus. The single-day case average now stands at 1,527.
As of Nov. 19, DHSS has moved to report only the CDC-method positivity rate. As of mid-January, over 3.9 million Missourians have already been tested by PCR at least once. As a result, if they test negatively again, they will not be counted in the latest 7-day state-method positivity rate.
The CDC's method has a 11.7% positivity rate.
The World Health Organization (WHO) recommends positivity rates in testing should remain at 5% or lower for at least 14 days.