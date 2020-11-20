As COVID-19 continues to spread, KOMU 8 will continue to update you about impacts in the community.
Layered bar/line charts with the daily change in newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in each county and a 14-day rolling average of the changes in new cases are available here.
5:35 p.m.: Cole County reports 7-day positivity rate of 27.58
The Cole County Health Department will now show positive case totals by day, which reflects the date the specimen was collected instead of the date the results were received by the Health Department.
This change will cause a delay in the daily totals being reported for the current day. The county is also no longer reporting active or isolated cases.
The positivity rate in Cole County from November 13 to November 19 was 27.58, and the positivity rate in the county since the start of the pandemic is 10.72 as of Thursday.
As of Friday, there have been 4,772 cases in Cole County.
Two new positive cases were reported Thursday. In the updated graph below, you can see the number of cases added by specimen collection date for the month of November thus far.
There have been 16 deaths in Cole County and 15 deaths within long-term care facilities due to COVID-19.
As of Thursday, Cole County has the 10th highest rate of cases added per 100,000 people in the last seven days of all counties in Missouri, at 724.5, and the county ranks 3rd in the state for cases per 100,000 people since the start of the pandemic at 7,070, behind only Sullivan and Perry counties.
According to New York Times data, which is on a two-day delay, the 14-day rolling case average in the county is 112.29.
4:50 p.m.: Callaway County reports 206 new cases in the last 48 hours
Callaway County added 206 COVID-19 cases in the last 48 hours, marking a total of 795 active cases as of Friday.
There have been a total of 2,270 cases in Callaway County since the start of the pandemic. According to the Callaway County COVID-19 dashboard, 270 of the cases are part of the Callaway County Department of Corrections and 13 are from the Fulton State Hospital.
There have been a total of 11 deaths in the county since the start of the pandemic.
According to New York Times data, which is on a two-day delay, the 14-day rolling case average in the county is 56.43.
4:30 p.m.: Boone County surpasses 9,000 COVID-19 cases since start of pandemic
Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services reported 158 new cases of COVID-19 Friday, bringing the total number of active cases in the county to 1,152 and marking the fifth consecutive day with over a 100 new cases reported by the county.
The positivity rate for the week of Nov. 13 to Nov. 19 is 20.5.
Since the beginning of the pandemic, Boone County has reported 9,081 cases and 23 deaths.
The county also reported 153 hospitalizations; 38 of which are Boone County residents. There are currently 44 COVID-19 patients in the ICU and 16 on a ventilator.
Boone County recorded 158 new COVID-19 cases today, November 20. There have been 9,081 total cases in the county to date, with 1,152 active cases. There are currently 153 COVID-19 patients in our local hospitals, 35 of which are Boone County residents.
According to the New York Times data, which is on a two-day delay, the 14-day rolling case average in Boone County is 163.07.
4:15 p.m.: Audrain County asks communities to endorse mask advisory
The Audrain County Health Department issued a request Friday for businesses, organizations and community leaders to support the county's mask advisory, which was issued Nov. 12. The county asked communities to formally endorse the mask advisory and sent a sample endorsement document that businesses and municipalities could adopt.
According to the Missouri COVID dashboard, Audrain County’s positivity rate per 100k people is 11.64. The county reports 128 active cases & 13 hospitalizations. The mask advisory is intended to encourage the use of masks, which reduces transmission of the virus.
According to the latest White House Coronavirus Task Force report, Audrain County is listed in the Orange Zone.
2:30 p.m.: CPS 14-day case rate decreases as first week back online comes to an end
The Columbia Public Schools 14-day case rate per 10,000 people is at 107.9.
At the beginning of the week, the 14-day case rate was 110.1. Monday marked the first day of online classes for elementary students.
The updated CPS student tracker shows 189 students in the district currently in quarantine and 31 active student cases.
To break the student cases down:
- Elementary schools: 86 quarantined, 15 positive cases, 16 out of 21 schools affected
- Middle schools: 24 quarantined, 7 positive case, 6 out of 7 schools affected
- High schools: 50 quarantined, 8 positive cases, 4 out of 4 schools affected
- Other: 29 quarantined, 1 positive case
The district has seen 1,310 quarantined student cases and 179 positive student cases since June 2020.
The updated CPS staff tracker also shows 89 staff members currently in quarantine and 30 active staff cases. 21 staff members are out due to EFMLA laws.
1:30 p.m.: SSM St. Mary's hospitals further restrict visitor guidelines
SSM St. Mary's hospitals in Jefferson City and Audrain will further restrict visitors due to an increase in COVID-19 transmission.
All visitors to the hospital are now restricted. There are a few exceptions to the new visitor guidelines:
- Family Birth Center patients may have one support person for the duration of the stay.
- Pediatric patients must have one guardian present.
- Patients having surgical procedures are allowed one support person.
- End-of-life patients may have limited visitors with approval from nursing leadership.
All visitors must wear a face covering at all times and are expected to bring their own mask. Visitors are also subject to screening before entering the facility.
In Jefferson City, support people must enter the hospital through the Outpatient Entrance. In Audrain, visitors must enter through the Emergency Room of the hospital.
12:50 p.m.: MU reports 48 new cases
MU added 48 student cases over the last 24 hours, marking a total of 152 active student cases. There are 2,198 student case recoveries.
According to the dashboard, MU's 7-day student case average is 137.
As of Friday, there were also five faculty members, 51 MU staff and 1 UM Systems staff who actively have the virus.
8:30 a.m.: Missouri reports 4,614 new cases
The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services added 4,614 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours. The total number of cases in Missouri now stands at 262,436.
The state also reported 30 new deaths in the last 24 hours. This brings the total number of COVID-19 related deaths to 3,537 since the pandemic began.
The state also reports hospitalizations and hospital bed capacity, but it is on a two-day delay. There are 2,734 total hospitalizations in the state with 42% remaining total hospital bed capacity.
In the last seven days, there have been 26,027 positive cases of the virus. The single-day case average now stands at 3,718.
As of November 19, DHSS has moved to report only the CDC-method positivity rate. As of mid-November, over 1.6 million Missourians have already been tested by PCR at least once. As a result, if they test negatively again, they will not be counted in the latest 7-day state-method positivity rate.
The CDC's method has a 22.6% positivity rate.
The World Health Organization (WHO) recommends positivity rates in testing should remain at 5% or lower for at least 14 days.