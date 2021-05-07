As COVID-19 continues to spread, KOMU 8 will continue to update you about impacts in the community.
4:40 p.m.: Catholic Charities to host vaccination event in Sedalia for Hispanic community
Catholic Charities, in partnership with Bothwell Regional Health Center and St Vincent de Paul Catholic Parish, will hold a vaccination event on Saturday, May 15 from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Sacred Heart School in Sedalia.
The event is aimed at helping members of Pettis County's Hispanic community, but all are welcome.
To register, people may call Ilsi Palacios, Catholic Charities Hispanic Resource Coordinator, at (573) 658-0284 or ipalacios@cccnmo.org.
Sacred Heart School is located at 416 West 3rd Street, Sedalia, MO, 65301, and the even will be held in the small gym.
4:15 p.m.: Boone County reports 1 new COVID-19 related death
The Columbia/Boone County Department of Public Health & Human Services reported 7 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of active cases to 57.
One death was reported Friday, marking a total of 87 total deaths in the county. The individual was in the 80+ age group, according to the health department.
According to the Missouri vaccine dashboard, an estimated 44.8% of Boone County's 180,463 residents have received at least one vaccine dose.
- 144,509 total doses administered of a vaccine
- 80,762 COVID-19 vaccine regimen activated
- 65,431 COVID-19 vaccine regimen completed
- 5,231 doses have been administered in the past 7 days
The county also reported 18 hospitalizations, 2 of which are Boone County residents. There are currently 3 COVID-19 patients in the ICU and 0 on a ventilator.
The hospital status is currently at green.
According to New York Times data, which is on a two-day delay, the 14-day rolling case average in the county is 10.86.
2:00 p.m.: Nearly 30% of Cole County residents are fully vaccinated
The Cole County Health Department will now show positive case totals by day, which reflects the date the specimen was collected instead of the date the results were received by the Health Department.
This change will cause a delay in the daily totals being reported for the current day. The county is also no longer reporting active or isolated cases.
There have been 7,855 cases in Cole County, an increase of 5 cases over 24 hours. There have been 270 cases in long-term care facilities.
Two new positive cases were reported Thursday. In the updated graph below, you can see the number of cases added by specimen collection date for the month of May thus far.
There have been 65 deaths in Cole County and 54 deaths due to COVID-19 within long-term care facilities.
According to the Missouri vaccine dashboard, an estimated 36.0% of Cole County's 76,745 residents have received at least one vaccine dose. 29.6% of residents have completed vaccination.
- 48,946 total doses administered of a vaccine
- 27,592 COVID-19 vaccine regimen activated
- 22,700 COVID-19 vaccine regimen completed
- 1,185 doses have been administered in the past 7 days
According to New York Times data, which is on a two-day delay, the 14-day rolling case average in the county is 4.
8:00 a.m.: DHHS reports no new COVID-related deaths in past 24 hours
The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services added 414 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours. The total number of cases in Missouri now stands at 504,868.
DHSS reported no new deaths in the last 24 hours. The total number of COVID-19 related deaths since the pandemic began is 8,820.
DHSS started reporting vaccination data on Jan. 27. Numbers will update as providers report data to the state. According to the dashboard, differences between the state’s data and the CDC data is due to timing.
- 4,072,231 total doses administered
- 2,348,787 COVID-19 vaccine regimens activated
- 1,850,470 COVID-19 vaccine regimens completed
- 42.9% of the Missouri population has initiated vaccination
- 38.7% of the Missouri population has competed vaccination
Hospitalizations and hospital bed capacity data is on a two-day delay. There are 755 total hospitalizations in the state with 31% remaining total hospital bed capacity.
In the last seven days, there have been 2,451 positive cases of the virus. The single-day case average now stands at 350.
As of Nov. 19, DHSS has moved to report only the CDC method positivity rate. As of April, over 4.9 million Missourians have already been tested by PCR at least once. As a result, if they test negatively again, they will not be counted in the latest 7-day state-method positivity rate.
Missouri currently has a 5% 7-day positivity rate with the CDC method.
The World Health Organization (WHO) recommends positivity rates in testing should remain at 5% or lower for at least 14 days.