As COVID-19 continues to spread, KOMU 8 will continue to update you about impacts in the community.
Layered bar/line charts with the daily change in newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in each county and a 14-day rolling average of the changes in new cases are available here.
Previous coverage:
Updates for Friday, Feb. 5th will become available below:
5:17 p.m.: Cole County adds 27 new positive cases
The Cole County Health Department will now show positive case totals by day, which reflects the date the specimen was collected instead of the date the results were received by the Health Department.
This change will cause a delay in the daily totals being reported for the current day. The county is also no longer reporting active or isolated cases.
There have been 7,511 cases in Cole County, an increase of 27 cases over 24 hours. There have been 269 cases in long-term care facilities.
Twenty-seven new positive cases were reported Friday. In the updated graph below, you can see the number of cases added by specimen collection date for the month of February thus far.
There have been 56 deaths in Cole County and 45 deaths due to COVID-19 within long-term care facilities.
According to the Missouri vaccine dashboard, an estimated 10% of Cole County's 76,745 residents have received at least one vaccine dose.
- 9,787 total doses administered of a vaccine
- 8,238 residents have received first dose
- 1,545 residents have received both doses
- 2,494 doses have been administered in the past 7 days
4:30 p.m.: CPS 14-day case rate stays below 50 for second straight day
The Columbia Public Schools 14-day case rate per 10,000 people is at 46.5.
The updated CPS student tracker shows 490 students in the district currently in quarantine and 53 active student cases.
To break the student cases down:
- Elementary: 301 quarantined, 16 positive cases, 20 out of 21 schools affected
- Middle schools: 98 quarantined, 19 positive cases, 7 out of 7 schools affected
- High schools: 72 quarantined, 17 positive cases, 4 out of 4 schools affected
- Other: 19 quarantined, 1 positive case
The district has seen 2,904 quarantined student cases and 562 positive student cases since June 2020.
The updated CPS staff tracker also shows 89 staff members currently in quarantine and 11 active staff cases. 4 staff members are out due to EFMLA laws.
4:15 p.m.: Boone County reports 82 new cases, hospital status is yellow
The Columbia/Boone County Department of Public Health & Human Services reported 82 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of active cases to 445.
According to the Missouri vaccine dashboard, an estimated 10.8% of Boone County's 180,463 residents have received at least one vaccine dose.
- 27,169 total doses administered of a vaccine
- 19,530 residents have received first dose
- 7,617 residents have received both doses
- 4,950 doses have been administered in the past 7 days
The county also reported 64 hospitalizations, 17 of which are Boone County residents. There are currently 23 COVID-19 patients in the ICU and 14 on a ventilator.
The hospital status is currently at yellow.
According to New York Times data, which is on a two-day delay, the 14-day rolling case average in the county is 49.
3:30 p.m.: Callaway County reports 9 new cases
Callaway County added nine cases in the last 24 hours, marking a total of 195 active cases as of Friday. There have been a total of 3,759 cases in Callaway County since the start of the pandemic.
According to the Callaway County COVID-19 dashboard, there are an additional 50 cases in the Callaway County Department of Corrections and 2 in the Fulton State Hospital.
There have been a total of 38 deaths in the county since the start of the pandemic.
According to the Missouri vaccine dashboard, an estimated 8.1% of Callaway County's 44,743 residents have received at least one vaccine dose.
- 4,904 total doses administered of a vaccine
- 3,624 residents have received first dose
- 1,276 residents have received both doses
- 1,144 doses have been administered in the past 7 days
According to New York Times data, which is on a two-day delay, the 14-day rolling case average in the county is 15.
3:15 p.m.: Callaway County to open vaccination clinics to Phase 1B Tier 2
The Callaway County Health Department announced Friday that residents in Phase 1B Tier 2 (High Risk Individuals) will be able to receive the COVID-19 vaccine at the county's vaccination clinics starting next week.
The County says that there is a "lengthy waitlist," and eligible people will be receiving a call to schedule an appointment next week. The vaccine will be available by appointment only.
3:00 p.m.: MU 7-day case average dips below 50 for first time since spring classes begun
MU added 6 student cases over the last 24 hours, marking a total of 39 active student cases. There have been 3,042 student case recoveries.
Six students have been hospitalized since the start of the pandemic. All six students have been discharged.
According to the dashboard, MU's 7-day student case average is 49.
As of Friday, there were also two faculty members, 17 MU staff and three UM System staff member(s) who actively have the virus.
11:35 a.m.: Boone Hospital to allow visitors; closes drive-thru testing next week
Boone Hospital Center will allow visitors for its patients starting Monday, Feb. 8 due to an improvement in the 14-day positivity rate.
Patients who are not COVID-19 positive may have one designated visitor per day. All visitors must be over the age of 16 and will be required to undergo entry screening, wear a mask at all times and wait in the patient's room or specially designated areas.
Exceptions to allow two designated visitors will be made for some patients.
BHC will also close its drive-thru COVID testing site due to cold temperatures, starting Monday, Feb. 8. The hospital anticipates reopening the location on Monday, Feb. 15.
Patients who need a COVID test are directed to BHC's lab draw location, inside Broadway Medical Plaza 1, which is across from the main hospital campus and drive-thru site. The address is 1601 East Broadway, Suite 140. It is open Monday through Friday, from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
10 a.m.: Missouri adds over 1,000 new cases; vaccination rate at 8%
The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services added 1,325 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours. The total number of cases in Missouri now stands at 464,444.
DHSS reported 13 new deaths in the last 24 hours. This brings the total number of COVID-19 related deaths to 7,130 since the pandemic began.
DHSS started reporting vaccination data on Jan. 27. Numbers will update as providers report data to the state. According to the dashboard, differences between the state’s data and the CDC data is due to timing.
- 632,213 total doses administered
- 488,599 Missourians have received at least one dose
- 143,614 Missourians have received a second dose
- 8% of the Missouri population has received at least one dose
- 2.3% of the Missouri population has received both doses
Hospitalizations and hospital bed capacity data is on a two-day delay. There are 1,675 total hospitalizations in the state with 36% remaining total hospital bed capacity.
In the last seven days, there have been 7,069 positive cases of the virus. The single-day case average now stands at 1,010.
As of Nov. 19, DHSS has moved to report only the CDC method positivity rate. As of February, over 4.2 million Missourians have already been tested by PCR at least once. As a result, if they test negatively again, they will not be counted in the latest 7-day state-method positivity rate.
Missouri currently has a 8.8% 7-day positivity rate with the CDC method.
The World Health Organization (WHO) recommends positivity rates in testing should remain at 5% or lower for at least 14 days.