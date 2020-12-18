As COVID-19 continues to spread, KOMU 8 will continue to update you about impacts in the community.
Layered bar/line charts with the daily change in newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in each county and a 14-day rolling average of the changes in new cases are available here.
5:05 p.m.: Cole County reports 21 new COVID-19 deaths
The Cole County Health Department will now show positive case totals by day, which reflects the date the specimen was collected instead of the date the results were received by the Health Department.
This change will cause a delay in the daily totals being reported for the current day. The county is also no longer reporting active or isolated cases.
As of Friday, there have been 6,309 cases in Cole County, an increase of 32 cases since Friday. There have been 246 cases in long-term care facilities.
One new positive case were reported Friday. In the updated graph below, you can see the number of cases added by specimen collection date for the month of December thus far.
There were 16 new deaths reported in Cole County and five new deaths added in Cole County's long-term care facilities. There have been 46 deaths in Cole County and an additional 38 deaths due to COVID-19 within long-term care facilities.
According to New York Times data, which is on a two-day delay, the 14-day rolling case average in the county is 47.86.
5 p.m.: Cooper County reports 7 new COVID-19 deaths
Cooper County Health Department reported seven new COVID-19 deaths Friday, bringing the total to 15. The department's Facebook said it "expects the number to increase to 19," as they have four more death cases under review.
All of the deaths occurred over the last 60 days.
Individuals were between the ages of 29 and 89.
4:15 p.m.: Boone County records 153 new cases
Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services reported 153 new cases of COVID-19 Friday, bringing the total number of active cases in the county to 979.
Boone County recorded 153 new COVID-19 cases today, December 18. There have been 12,580 total cases in the county to date, with 979 active cases. We are currently experiencing technical difficulties with the Information Hub, but it will be fixed and updated in the near future. pic.twitter.com/qvncTNj9Tm— Columbia/Boone Co. Public Health & Human Services (@CoMo_HealthDept) December 18, 2020
Since the start of the pandemic, the county has reported 12,580 cases of COVID-19 and 43 deaths.
The county also reported 131 hospitalizations, 33 of which are Boone County residents. There are currently 37 COVID-19 patients in the ICU and 15 on a ventilator.
The hospital status is at yellow.
According to New York Times data, which is on a two-day delay, the 14-day rolling case average in the county is 122.57.
2:40 p.m.: Callaway County adds 10 deaths, cites reporting delays
Callaway County reported 10 deaths Friday, bringing the total number of deaths in the county to 28.
The county cited reporting delays from the Department of Health and Senior Services for the sharp increase. The deaths are attributed to October and November 2020.
Callaway County reported 72 new cases of COVID-19 since Wednesday, bringing the total number of active cases in the county to 535. Since the start of the pandemic, Callaway County has reported 2,870 cases.
In addition to the cases in the community, the county reports 57 active cases in the Department of Corrections and 9 active cases at the Fulton State Hospital.
According to New York Times data, which is on a two-day delay, the 14-day rolling case average in the county is 31.64.
12:15 p.m.: MU adds 13 new student COVID-19 cases
The University of Missouri is reporting 13 new student COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours. There are now a total of 66 active cases on MU's campus.
There are also four active cases among faculty. There are 37 COVID-19 cases among MU staff and four active cases among UM System staff.
Since August 19, 2020, there have been 2,697 student COVID-19 cases at MU. Four of those cases have been hospitalized.
8:30 a.m.: Missouri adds 3,723 new cases
The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services added 3,723 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours. The total number of cases in Missouri now stands at 360,330.
The state also reported 19 deaths in the last 24 hours. This brings the total number of COVID-19 related deaths to 4,853 since the pandemic began.
The state also reports hospitalizations and hospital bed capacity, but it is on a three-day delay. There are 2,616 total hospitalizations in the state with 32% remaining total hospital bed capacity.
In the last seven days, there have been 18,170 positive cases of the virus. The single-day case average now stands at 2,596.
As of Nov. 19, DHSS has moved to report only the CDC-method positivity rate. As of mid-November, over 1.7 million Missourians have already been tested by PCR at least once. As a result, if they test negatively again, they will not be counted in the latest 7-day state-method positivity rate.
The CDC's method has a 17.2% positivity rate.
The World Health Organization (WHO) recommends positivity rates in testing should remain at 5% or lower for at least 14 days.
7 a.m.: Pence receives coronavirus vaccine Friday morning
Vice President Mike Pence received the coronavirus vaccine Friday morning -- an on-camera event that the Trump administration says is part of federal efforts to build confidence among the public in the vaccine's safety and efficacy.
Along with the Vice President, Second Lady Karen Pence and Surgeon General Jerome Adams were administered the vaccine.