6:00 p.m.: Cole County reports no new cases
The Cole County Health Department will now show positive case totals by day, which reflects the date the specimen was collected instead of the date the results were received by the Health Department.
This change will cause a delay in the daily totals being reported for the current day. The county is also no longer reporting active or isolated cases.
There have been 7,603 cases in Cole County, and no new cases over the past 24 hours. There have been 270 cases in long-term care facilities.
Zero new positive cases were reported Thursday. In the updated graph below, you can see the number of cases added by specimen collection date for the month of February thus far.
According to the Missouri vaccine dashboard, an estimated 14.3% of Cole County's 76,745 residents have received at least one vaccine dose.
- 15,694 total doses administered of a vaccine
- 10,971 residents have received first dose
- 4,717 residents have received both doses
- 2,866 doses have been administered in the past 7 days
According to New York Times data, which is on a two-day delay, the 14-day rolling case average in the county is 6.
5:45 p.m.: Fayette health agencies schedule walk-in vaccination event
Fitzgibbon Family Health, Fitzgibbon Hospital, Howard County Health Department, Howard County Ambulance Service of Fayette and Central Methodist University will host a COVID-19 vaccination event next week.
The clinic will take place on Thursday, Feb. 25 at the CMU Rec Center from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Walk-ins will be accepted for this event for those in Phase 1A or Phase 1B tier 1 & 2 between 9 and 11 a.m. and 2 to 4 p.m.
Some will also receive a vaccine through prescheduled appointments. You must be registered through Fitzgibbon hospital. The health agencies will reach out to schedule the appointment.
4:30 p.m.: CPS 14-day rate falls to 20.9
The Columbia Public Schools 14-day case rate per 10,000 people is at 20.9.
The updated CPS student tracker shows 146 students in the district currently in quarantine and 21 active student cases.
To break the student cases down:
- Elementary schools: 76 quarantined, 10 positive cases, 14 out of 21 schools affected
- Middle schools: 31 quarantined, 6 positive case, 5 out of 7 schools affected
- High schools: 29 quarantined, 5 positive cases, 3 out of 4 schools affected
- Other: 10 quarantined, 0 positive cases
The district has seen 3,026 quarantined student cases and 584 positive student cases since June 2020.
The updated CPS staff tracker also shows 30 staff members currently in quarantine and 8 active staff cases. 3 staff members are out due to EFMLA laws.
4 p.m.: Boone County records 36 new cases, hospital status is green
The Columbia/Boone County Department of Public Health & Human Services reported 36 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of active cases to 199.
The latest positivity rate shows a downward trend. For the week of Feb. 12-18, the rate was 14.4. For the week of Feb. 5-11, the rate was 16.3. At the end of Dec. 2020, the rate was 36.4.
According to the Missouri vaccine dashboard, an estimated 13.6% of Boone County's 180,463 residents have received at least one vaccine dose.
- 37,301 total doses administered of vaccine
- 24,458 residents have received first dose
- 12,798 residents have received both doses
- 4,285 doses have been administered in the past 7 days
The county also reported 35 hospitalizations, 7 of which are Boone County residents. There are currently 11 COVID-19 patients in the ICU and 7 on a ventilator.
The hospital status is currently at green.
According to New York Times data, which is on a two-day delay, the 14-day rolling case average in the county is 23.
9:35 a.m.: 11.1% of the Mo. population has received at least one vaccine dose
The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services added 562 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours. The total number of cases in Missouri now stands at 474,021.
The DHSS reported 14 new deaths in the last 24 hours. This brings the total number of COVID-19 related deaths to 7,709 since the pandemic began.
DHSS started reporting vaccination data on Jan. 27. Numbers will update as providers report data to the state. According to the dashboard, differences between the state's data and the CDC data is due to timing.
- 966,807 total doses administered
- 680,951 Missourians have received at least one dose
- 285,856 Missourians have received a second dose
- 11.1% of the Missouri population has received at lease one dose
- 4.7% of the Missouri population has received both doses
Hospitalizations and hospital bed capacity data is on a two-day delay. There are 1,254 total hospitalizations in the state with 35% remaining total hospital bed capacity.
In the last seven days, there have been 3,529 positive cases of the virus. The single-day case average now stands at 504.
As of Nov. 19, DHSS has moved to report only the CDC method positivity rate. As of February, over 4.3 million Missourians have already been tested by PCR at least once. As a result, if they test negatively again, they will not be counted in the latest 7-day state-method positivity rate.
Missouri currently has a 7% 7-day positivity rate with the CDC method.
The World Health Organization (WHO) recommends positivity rates in testing should remain at 5% or lower for at least 14 days.