As COVID-19 continues to spread, KOMU 8 will continue to update you about impacts in the community.
Layered bar/line charts with the daily change in newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in each county and a 14-day rolling average of the changes in new cases are available here.
Previous coverage:
- Thursday, Feb. 11
- Wednesday, Feb. 10
- Tuesday, Feb. 9
- Monday, Feb. 8
- Sunday, Feb. 7
- Saturday, Feb. 6
- Friday, Feb. 5
- Thursday, Feb. 4
- Wednesday, Feb. 3
Updates for Friday, Feb. 12 will be available below:
4:30 p.m.: Cole County adds 5 cases, over 10 thousand have had first vaccine dose
The Cole County Health Department will now show positive case totals by day, which reflects the date the specimen was collected instead of the date the results were received by the Health Department.
This change will cause a delay in the daily totals being reported for the current day. The county is also no longer reporting active or isolated cases.
There have been 7,571 cases in Cole County, an increase of 5 cases over 24 hours. There have been 269 cases in long-term care facilities.
One new positive case was reported Thursday. In the updated graph below, you can see the number of cases added by specimen collection date for the month of February thus far.
There have been 56 deaths in Cole County and 45 deaths due to COVID-19 within long-term care facilities.
According to the Missouri vaccine dashboard, an estimated 13.5% of Cole County's 76,745 residents have received at least one vaccine dose.
- 12,849 total doses administered of a vaccine
- 10,384 residents have received first dose
- 2,497 residents have received both doses
- 3,044 doses have been administered in the past 7 days
According to New York Times data, which is on a two-day delay, the 14-day rolling case average in the county is 15.
4:20 p.m.: Boone County to to simplify vaccine survey process
Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services announced Friday that COVID-19 vaccine surveys from Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services (PHHS), Boone Hospital Center and MU Health Care will be combined into a single survey.
Those who have already filled out a survey with PHHS, Boone Hospital or MU Health Care do not need to fill out a new survey.
Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services also announced that MU Health Care is expected to receive 4,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine next week.
Information about appointments will be sent through a scheduling system called TimeTap. If you receive the individual, it will come from noreply@timetap.com
4 p.m.: Boone County adds 38 cases, hospital status stays green
The Columbia/Boone County Department of Public Health & Human Services reported 38 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of active cases to 244.
According to the Missouri vaccine dashboard, an estimated 12.5% of Boone County's 180,463 residents have received at least one vaccine dose.
- 32,128 total doses administered of a vaccine
- 22,489 residents have received first dose
- 9,608 residents have received both doses
- 6,474 doses have been administered in the past 7 days
The county also reported 42 hospitalizations, 12 of which are Boone County residents. There are currently 12 COVID-19 patients in the ICU and 8 on a ventilator.
The hospital status is currently at green.
According to New York Times data, which is on a two-day delay, the 14-day rolling case average in the county is 38.
2 p.m.: Cooper County Health Center needs those registered for a vaccine to RE-register
The Cooper County Public Health Center is requesting those who are on its current vaccine list to receive their first dose of the vaccine to RE-register at this link.
If you do not own a computer, you can register by calling 877-434-7411- Choose option 1.
10 a.m.: Boone Hospital and MU Health Care COVID-19 testing site closed due to weather
Boone Health's COVID-19 drive-thru testing location will remain closed due to freezing temperatures.
Boone Health plans to re-open the site Feb. 20 at 8 a.m.
Patients who need a COVID-19 test during this time can visit other lab draw locations.
MU Health Care's COVID-19 drive-thru hours will also be adjusted this weekend due to the cold temperatures.
The drive-thru site at Mizzou North will be open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, Feb. 12 and will be closed Saturday, Feb. 13 through Monday, Feb. 15.
The site will reopen Tuesday, Feb. 16 with its normal hours of operation, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Those in need of a COVID-19 test this weekend can go to Mizzou Urgent Care and Mizzou Quick Care. Mizzou Quick Care does not accept walk-ins; appointments must be scheduled online in advance.
7:30 a.m.: Missouri adds over 800 cases
The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services added 884 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours. The total number of cases in Missouri now stands at 470,107.
DHSS reported nine new deaths in the last 24 hours. This brings the total number of COVID-19 related deaths to 7,442 since the pandemic began.
The high number of deaths is due to the weekly linkage between deaths to the state and death certificates, which is done to improve data quality and ensure all decedents that died of COVID-19 are reflected in the systems.
DHSS started reporting vaccination data on Jan. 27. Numbers will update as providers report data to the state. According to the dashboard, differences between the state’s data and the CDC data is due to timing.
- 801,456 total doses administered
- 595,368 Missourians have received at least one dose
- 206,088 Missourians have received a second dose
- 9.7% of the Missouri population has received at least one dose
- 3.4% of the Missouri population has received both doses
Hospitalizations and hospital bed capacity data is on a two-day delay. There are 1,488 total hospitalizations in the state with 37% remaining total hospital bed capacity.
In the last seven days, there have been 5,327 positive cases of the virus. The single-day case average now stands at 761.
As of Nov. 19, DHSS has moved to report only the CDC method positivity rate. As of February, over 4.2 million Missourians have already been tested by PCR at least once. As a result, if they test negatively again, they will not be counted in the latest 7-day state-method positivity rate.
Missouri currently has a 7.6% 7-day positivity rate with the CDC method.
The World Health Organization (WHO) recommends positivity rates in testing should remain at 5% or lower for at least 14 days.