Layered bar/line charts with the daily change in newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in each county and a 14-day rolling average of the changes in new cases are available here.
6:15 p.m.: CPS 14-day case rate surpasses 80
The Columbia Public Schools 14-day case rate per 10,000 people is at 82.3.
The updated CPS student tracker shows 136 students in the district currently in quarantine and 29 active cases.
To break the student cases down:
- Elementary schools: 68 quarantined, 12 positive cases, 19 out of 21 schools affected
- Middle schools: 33 quarantined, 6 positive cases, 7 out of 7 schools affected
- High schools: 23 quarantined, 11 positive cases, 3 out of 4 schools affected
- Other: 12 quarantined, no positive cases
The district has seen 1,819 quarantined student cases, and 437 positive student cases since June 2020.
The updated CPS staff tracker also shows 43 staff members currently in quarantine and 14 active staff cases. 22 staff members are out due to EFMLA laws.
6 p.m.: Cole County adds 24 new positive cases
The Cole County Health Department will now show positive case totals by day, which reflects the date the specimen was collected instead of the date the results were received by the Health Department.
This change will cause a delay in the daily totals being reported for the current day. The county is also no longer reporting active or isolated cases.
As of Friday, there have been 7,198 cases in Cole County, an increase of 24 cases since Friday. There have been 264 cases in long-term care facilities.
24 new positive cases were reported Friday. In the updated graph below, you can see the number of cases added by specimen collection date for the month of January thus far.
There have been 47 deaths in Cole County and 43 deaths due to COVID-19 within long-term care facilities.
According to New York Times data, which is on a two-day delay, the 14-day rolling case average in the county is 35.21
5:45 p.m.: Audrain County Health Department announces schedule to administer COVID-19 vaccine
The Audrain County Health Department is moving forward with plans to administer the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine.
Governor Mike Parson announced on Thursday, January 14 the state is now moving forward with Tier 1 and Tier 2 of Phase...Posted by Audrain County Health Department - ACHD on Friday, 15 January 2021
Employees of the ACHD will begin scheduling individuals in Phase 1B, Tier 1 and Tier 2, next week.
Priority will be given to the remaining healthcare workers still needing and wanting the vaccine in Phase 1A, which now also includes EMS and law enforcement.
The speed at which the county can vaccinate will be determined based on receiving an adequate supply of the Moderna vaccine.
4:30 p.m.: Boone County reports fourth COVID-19 related death this week
The Columbia/Boone County Department of Public Health & Human Services reported 95 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of active cases to 717.
The county also reported 452 hospitalizations, 36 of which are Boone County residents. There are currently 24 COVID-19 patients in the ICU and 11 on a ventilator.
The county also announced its 65th COVID-19 related death Friday and the fourth death this week. The individual was over the age of 80, marking the 31st death in that age group.
The hospital status is currently at yellow.
According to New York Times data, which is on a two-day delay, the 14-day rolling case average in the county is 104.64.
3:45 p.m.: IRS warns about new wave of COVID-19 related scams
The Internal Revenue Service’s Criminal Investigation Division (IRSCI) is warning taxpayers about a new wave of COVID-19-related scams as the agency delivers the second round of Economic Impact Payments.
Some common COVID-19 scams include:
- Text messages asking taxpayers to disclose bank account information under the guise of receiving the $1,200 Economic Impact Payments.
- Phishing schemes using email, letters and social media messages with key words such as “Coronavirus,” “COVID-19,” and “stimulus” in varying ways. These communications are blasted to large numbers of people and aim to access personally identifying information and financial account information (including account numbers and passwords).
- The organized and unofficial sale of fake at-home COVID-19 test kits (as well as offers to sell fake cures, vaccines, pills, and professional medical advice regarding unproven COVID-19 treatments).
- Fake donation requests for individuals, groups and areas heavily affected by the disease.
- Bogus opportunities to invest in companies developing COVID-19 vaccines while promising that the “company” will dramatically increase in value as a result.
Although criminals are constantly changing their tactics, taxpayers can help protect themselves by acting as the first line of defense. The best way to avoid falling victim to a scam is knowing how the IRS communicates with taxpayers.
The IRS does not send unsolicited texts or emails. The IRS does not call people with threats of jail or lawsuits, nor does it demand tax payments on gift cards.
Taxpayers who receive unsolicited emails or social media attempts to gather information that appear to be from either the IRS or an organization closely linked to the IRS, should forward the message to phishing@irs.gov. Taxpayers are encouraged not to engage potential scammers online or on the phone.
To learn more about COVID-19 scams and other financial schemes visit IRS.gov. Official IRS information about COVID-19 and Economic Impact Payments can be found on the Coronavirus Tax Relief page, which is updated frequently.
2:15 p.m.: Capital Region adjusts hours for COVID-19 drive-thru
The Capital Region Medical Center's COVID_19 testing drive-thru will adjust hours of operation beginning Saturday, Jan. 16.
The new hours of operation are Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. and Saturdays 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. The testing site is closed on Sundays.
A physician's order is required to obtain testing and only tests for COVID-19 will be given.
9:30 a.m.: Missouri reports 2,231 new cases
The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services added 2,231 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours. The total number of cases in Missouri now stands at 434,188.
The state also reported 28 new deaths in the last 24 hours. This brings the total number of COVID-19 related deaths to 6,229 since the pandemic began.
The state also reports hospitalizations and hospital bed capacity, but it is on a two-day delay. There are 2,614 total hospitalizations in the state with 33% remaining total hospital bed capacity.
In the last seven days, there have been 15,519 positive cases of the virus. The single-day case average now stands at 2,217.
As of Nov. 19, DHSS has moved to report only the CDC-method positivity rate. As of mid-November, over 1.7 million Missourians have already been tested by PCR at least once. As a result, if they test negatively again, they will not be counted in the latest 7-day state-method positivity rate.
The CDC's method has a 15.2% positivity rate.
The World Health Organization (WHO) recommends positivity rates in testing should remain at 5% or lower for at least 14 days.