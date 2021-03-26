As COVID-19 continues to spread, KOMU 8 will continue to update you about impacts in the community.
Layered bar/line charts with the daily change in newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in each county and a 14-day rolling average of the changes in new cases are available here.
Updates for Friday, March 26 will become available below:
4:51 p.m.: CPS 14-day rate sits at 12.9
The Columbia Public Schools 14-day case rate per 10,000 people is at 12.9.
The updated CPS student tracker shows 132 students in the district currently in quarantine and 15 active student cases.
To break the student cases down:
- Elementary schools: 104 quarantined, 5 positive cases, 16 out of 21 schools affected
- Middle schools: 14 quarantined, 4 positive case, 4 out of 7 schools affected
- High schools: 13 quarantined, 5 positive cases, 3 out of 4 schools affected
- Other: 1 quarantined, 1 positive case
The district has seen 3,356 quarantined student cases and 641 positive student cases since June 2020.
The updated CPS staff tracker also shows 11 staff members currently in quarantine and 1 active staff cases. 9 staff members are out due to EFMLA laws.
The tracker also shows 53.4% of CPS staff members have been vaccinated.
4:20 p.m.: Over 30,000 Cole Countians have initiated vaccination
The Cole County Health Department will now show positive case totals by day, which reflects the date the specimen was collected instead of the date the results were received by the Health Department.
This change will cause a delay in the daily totals being reported for the current day. The county is also no longer reporting active or isolated cases.
There have been 7,725 cases in Cole County, an increase of 3 cases over 24 hours. There have been 270 cases in long-term care facilities.
1 new positive case was reported Thursday. In the updated graph below, you can see the number of cases added by specimen collection date for the month of March thus far.
There have been 63 deaths in Cole County and 54 deaths due to COVID-19 within long-term care facilities.
According to the Missouri vaccine dashboard, an estimated 24.8% of Cole County's 76,745 residents have received at least one vaccine dose.
- 30,724 total doses administered of a vaccine
- 19,051 COVID-19 vaccine regimen activated
- 12,325 COVID-19 vaccine regimen completed
- 1,516 doses have been administered in the past 7 days
According to New York Times data, which is on a two-day delay, the 14-day rolling case average in the county is 3.
4:00 p.m.: Nearly 30% of Boone Countians have initiated vaccination
The Columbia/Boone County Department of Public Health & Human Services reported 14 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of active cases to 74.
Boone County's positivity rate between March 19 and March 25 sits at 7.4, the lowest it has been since the week of June 24 to June 30 last year.
According to the Missouri vaccine dashboard, an estimated 28.8% of Boone County's 180,463 residents have received at least one vaccine dose.
- 80,226 total doses administered of a vaccine
- 52,016 COVID-19 vaccine regimen activated
- 28,813 COVID-19 vaccine regimen completed
- 9,010 doses have been administered in the past 7 days
The county also reported 20 hospitalizations, 4 of which are Boone County residents. There are currently 4 COVID-19 patients in the ICU and 1 on a ventilator.
The hospital status is currently at green.
According to New York Times data, which is on a two-day delay, the 14-day rolling case average in the county is 15.
7:30 a.m.: Over 13% of Missourians have completed vaccination
The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services added 479 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours. The total number of cases in Missouri now stands at 487,844.
DHSS reported 3 new death in the last 24 hours. This brings the total number of COVID-19 related deaths to 8,438 since the pandemic began.
DHSS started reporting vaccination data on Jan. 27. Numbers will update as providers report data to the state. According to the dashboard, differences between the state’s data and the CDC data is due to timing.
- 2,235,284 total doses administered
- 1,457,516 COVID-19 vaccine regimen activated
- 815,829 COVID-19 vaccine regimen completed
- 23.7% of the Missouri population has initiated vaccination
- 13.3% of the Missouri population has competed vaccination
Hospitalizations and hospital bed capacity data is on a two-day delay. There are 792 total hospitalizations in the state with 36% remaining total hospital bed capacity.
In the last seven days, there have been 2,095 positive cases of the virus. The single-day case average now stands at 299.
As of Nov. 19, DHSS has moved to report only the CDC method positivity rate. As of February, over 4.2 million Missourians have already been tested by PCR at least once. As a result, if they test negatively again, they will not be counted in the latest 7-day state-method positivity rate.
Missouri currently has a 4.0% 7-day positivity rate with the CDC method.
The World Health Organization (WHO) recommends positivity rates in testing should remain at 5% or lower for at least 14 days.