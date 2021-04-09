As COVID-19 continues to spread, KOMU 8 will continue to update you about impacts in the community.
6:30 p.m.: Cole County adds 4 new cases
The Cole County Health Department will now show positive case totals by day, which reflects the date the specimen was collected instead of the date the results were received by the Health Department.
This change will cause a delay in the daily totals being reported for the current day. The county is also no longer reporting active or isolated cases.
There have been 7,775 cases in Cole County, an increase of 4 cases over 24 hours. There have been 270 cases in long-term care facilities.
One new positive case was reported Thursday. In the updated graph below, you can see the number of cases added by specimen collection date for the month of April thus far.
There have been 63 deaths in Cole County and 54 deaths due to COVID-19 within long-term care facilities.
According to the Missouri vaccine dashboard, an estimated 20.7% of Cole County's 76,745 residents have received at least one vaccine dose.
37,643 total doses administered of a vaccine
22,684 COVID-19 vaccine regimen activated
15,905 COVID-19 vaccine regimen completed
2,538 doses have been administered in the past 7 days
According to New York Times data, which is on a two-day delay, the 14-day rolling case average in the county is 7.
5:00 p.m.: CPS positivity rate drops slightly to 9.9
The Columbia Public Schools 14-day case rate per 10,000 people is at 9.9.
The updated CPS student tracker shows 45 students in the district currently in quarantine and 6 active student cases.
To break the student cases down:
Elementary schools: 16 quarantined, 1 positive cases, 8 out of 21 schools affected
Middle schools: 9 quarantined, 1 positive case, 4 out of 7 schools affected
High schools: 19 quarantined, 4 positive cases, 3 out of 4 schools affected
Other: 1 quarantined
The district has seen 3,387 quarantined student cases and 644 positive student cases since June 2020.
The updated CPS staff tracker also shows 7 staff members currently in quarantine. 1 staff member is out due to EFMLA laws.
The tracker also shows 59.5% of CPS staff members have been vaccinated as of April 7.
4:30 p.m.: Boone County positivity rate is 16.8, highest since February
The Columbia/Boone County Department of Public Health & Human Services reported 14 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of active cases to 110.
The positivity rate for the week of April 2-April 8 is 16.8.
According to the Missouri vaccine dashboard, an estimated 36.9% of Boone County's 180,463 residents have received at least one vaccine dose. The county leads the state in the initiated vaccination rate.
- 105,179 total doses administered of a vaccine
- 66,621 COVID-19 vaccine regimen activated
- 39,761 COVID-19 vaccine regimen completed
- 14,777 doses have been administered in the past 7 days
The county also reported 16 hospitalizations, 4 of which are Boone County residents. There are currently 3 COVID-19 patients in the ICU and 0 on a ventilator.
The hospital status is currently at green.
According to New York Times data, which is on a two-day delay, the 14-day rolling case average in the county is 15.
3:30 p.m.: Gerbes to offer COVID vaccination appointments
Gerbes Health will offer a limited number of COVID-19 vaccine appointments through the Federal Retail Pharmacy Partnership, the retailer announced Friday.
Gerbes will offer vaccines at six locations across Missouri, including:
- Jefferson City
- 2101 North Schotthill Drive
- 2805 West Truman Drive
- Columbia
- 1729 West Broadway
- 2900 North Paris Road
- Eldon
- 410 East North Street
- Camdenton
- 1159 US-59 East
Gerbes will give out both the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines.
To schedule an appointment, visit www.gerbes.com/covidvaccine.
2:00 p.m.: Over a quarter of Callaway Countians have initiated vaccination
Callaway County reported 21 active cases over the last 7 days, down from 45 cases last Friday, April 2.
According to the Callaway County COVID-19 dashboard, there are an additional 20 cases in the Callaway County Department of Corrections and none in the Fulton State Hospital.
There have been a total of 44 deaths in the county since the start of the pandemic.
According to the Missouri vaccine dashboard, an estimated 25.2% of Callaway County's 44,743 residents have initiated a vaccine regimen.
- 18,641 total doses administered of a vaccine
- 11,295 COVID-19 vaccine regimen activated
- 7,971 COVID-19 vaccine regimen completed
- 1,769 doses have been administered in the past 7 days
According to New York Times data, which is on a two-day delay, the 14-day rolling case average in the county is 1.
10:16 a.m.: COVID-19 vaccination appointments available with Boone Health
Boone Health has vaccination appointments for Missouri residents age 16 and older on April 14 and April 15.
The vaccination site is located at the Columbia Mall, 2300 Bernadette Drive.
Vaccine type is based on availability and could be Moderna, Pfizer or Johnson & Johnson. If you are given a Moderna or Pfizer vaccine, your next appointment will be scheduled while you are at the clinic.
Enter through Columbia Mall via Café Court entrances at your appointment time. Follow the signs to the suites across from Bath and Body Works. In order to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, you will be required to sign a consent form.
A parent or guardian must be present for anyone under the age of 18.
Those who received a different vaccine in the last 14 days are not eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.
Sign up for an appointment here.
10 a.m.: MU Health Care COVID-19 vaccination appointments are now available for next week
MU Health Care is now offering nearly 7,000 COVID-19 vaccine appointment slots to all Missouri adults Thursday, April 15, through Saturday, April 17. It’s part of a new collaboration with the State of Missouri and Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services.
The State of Missouri opened vaccine eligibility to all adults and those 16 and older effective today. Those interested in receiving a vaccine can visit muhealth.org/covid19-vaccine-scheduling to schedule an appointment. Patients younger than 18 will need signed parental consent.
The first-dose appointments slots are available between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. April 15, 16 and 17. The second doses will be scheduled 21 days later.
Those who need help scheduling an appointment can call their COVID-19 vaccine call center at 573-771-CARE (2273). The call center is open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
MU Health Care initially received 4,000 doses for a two-day vaccination event, but an extra day of vaccinations was made possible by an additional state allocation of doses to Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services for a mass vaccination event that will utilize MU Health Care’s vaccination site and staff with help from the Missouri National Guard for parking and patient assistance.
MU Health Care’s vaccination site is at the Walsworth Family Columns Club at MU's football stadium and offers the vaccine by appointment only. The area is designed to allow appropriate spacing, efficient patient flow and minimal wait times. For detailed instructions and directions to the site, go to muhealth.org.
8 a.m.: 19.1% of the Missouri population has completed vaccination
The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services added 475 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours. The total number of cases in Missouri now stands at 492,823.
DHSS reported zero new deaths in the last 24 hours. The total number of COVID-19 related deaths continue at 8,510 since the pandemic began.
DHSS started reporting vaccination data on Jan. 27. Numbers will update as providers report data to the state. According to the dashboard, differences between the state's data and the CDC data is due to timing.
- 2,928,149 total doses administered
- 1,832,020 COVID-19 vaccine regimen activated
- 1,175,241 COVID-19 vaccine regimen completed
- 29.8% of the Missouri population has initiated vaccination
- 19.1% of the Missouri population has completed vaccination
Hospitalizations and hospital bed capacity data is on a two-day delay. There are 795 total hospitalizations in the state with 33% remaining total hospital bed capacity.
In the last seven days, there have been 2,265 positive cases of the virus. The single-day case average now stands at 324.
As of Nov. 19 DHSS has moved to report only the CDC method positivity rate. As of April, over 4.9 million Missourians have already been tested by PCR at least once. As a result, if they test negatively again, they will not be counted in the latest 7-day state-method positivity rate.
Missouri currently has a 4.7% 7-day positivity rate with the CDC method.
The World Health Organization (WHO) recommends positivity rate in testing should remain at 5% or lower for at least 14 days.