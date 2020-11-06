As COVID-19 continues to spread, KOMU 8 will continue to update you about impacts in the community.
Layered bar/line charts with the daily change in newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in each county and a 14-day rolling average of the changes in new cases are available here.
Updates for Friday, Nov. 6 will be posted below:
5:40 p.m.: CPS 14-day case rate per 10,000 people hits 70.6
The CPS 14-day case rate per 10,000 people is at 70.6, an increase of 5.1 from Thursday. It is the highest rate since Sept. 26.
According to the CPS student COVID-19 dashboard, 506 students are in quarantine and 29 students have active COVID-19 cases.
To break it down:
Elementary schools: 376 quarantined, 14 positive, 21 out of 21 schools affected
Middle schools: 62 quarantined, 6 positive, 6 out of 7 schools affected
High schools: 46 quarantined, 7 positive, 4 out of 4 schools affected
Other: 22 quarantined, 2 positive, 2 district-wide facilities affected
According to the CPS staff COVID-19 dashboard, 122 staff are in quarantine and 27 staff have active COVID-19 cases. 11 staff members are out due to EFMLA laws.
To break it down:
Elementary schools: 60 quarantined, 12 positive, 4 out due to EFMLA laws
Middle schools: 21 quarantined, 6 positive, 1 out due to EFMLA laws
High schools: 14 quarantined, 4 positive
Other: 27 quarantined, 5 positive, 6 out due to EFMLA laws
5:20 p.m.: Cole County adds 125 new COVID-19 cases
The Cole County Health Department reported 125 new COVID-19 cases Friday, bringing the county’s number of active cases to 584.
Cole County has reported 3,500 total cases and 11 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic.
According to New York Times data, which is on a two-day delay, the 14-day rolling average in the county is 79.79.
5:15 p.m.: Miller County reports one new death from COVID-19
The Miller County Health Center reported one new death from COVID-19, bringing the county’s total number of deaths since the beginning of the pandemic to 28.
Miller County has reported six deaths from COVID-19 in the past week and 10 deaths since October 26.
The county has also reported 1,171 total cases since the start of the pandemic; 164 of which are currently active.
4:45 p.m.: Boone County adds 167 new active cases, record number of hospitalizations
The Columbia and Boone County Public Health Department reported 167 new cases of COVID-19 Friday, bringing the total number of active cases to 875.
Boone County recorded 167 new COVID-19 cases today, November 6. There have been 7,101 total cases in the county, with 875 of those being active. For more data, please visit the Information Hub: https://t.co/E2jLWnmtKJ pic.twitter.com/GKfHzKZy3n— Columbia/Boone Co. Public Health & Human Services (@CoMo_HealthDept) November 6, 2020
Boone County has reported 7,101 cases and 18 deaths since the start of the pandemic.
The county has 123 hospitalizations in Boone County hospitals, which is the record numbers of hospitalizations since the beginning of the pandemic. 36 of those are in the ICU, 20 are on a ventilator and 22 are Boone County residents.
According to New York Times data, which is on a two-day delay, the 14-day rolling average in the county is 82.64.
Boone County's weekly positivity rate from October 30 to November 5 was 21.3. For the week of Oct. 23 through Oct. 29, the positivity rate was 17.8.
4:25 p.m.: Callaway County reports 493 active cases; Health department to limit hours
The Callaway County Health Department reported 493 active cases on its COVID-19 dashboard.
In the past 48 hours, Callaway County added 49 cases to their total. The county has seen a total of 1,572 cases and nine deaths since the beginning of the pandemic.
According to The New York Times data, which is on a two day delay, the 14-day rolling average is 41.64.
In an update released to their website Friday evening, the Callaway County Health Department announced it would be closing on Mondays at noon, as well as all day on Fridays.
The department said the change is temporary and is being implemented to allow personnel more time to catch up on contact tracing investigations.
The department is now encouraging anyone who needs a walk-in flu shot to come in Monday morning before noon, or on Wednesday between 8:00 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.
3:45 p.m.: DHSS announces new COVID-19 testing opportunities
The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services announced a number of community events in various counties across the state to promote widespread COVID-19 testing, according to a DHSS media release.
Registration is now open to the public for events at which free COVID-19 testing will be provided in Callaway, Cole, Miller, Montgomery, Pettis and Randolph counties.
The only requirement to register for an event is Missouri residency; an individual does not need to be experiencing symptoms or be a resident of the county in which the event is taking place.
Missourians looking to register for an event can do so online or they can call the Missouri COVID-19 hotline at 877-435-8411 if they lack Internet access.
Free COVID-19 testing from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services will still be offered at various sites across the state on a weekly basis.
Testing will be available at these locations:
- Columbia, Mondays, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Memorial Baptist Church, 1634 Paris Road
- Branson, Tuesdays, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Cox Health, 121 Cahill Rd
- St. Louis City, Tuesdays and Wednesdays, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Affinia Healthcare, 3930 S. Broadway
- Cape Girardeau, Thursdays, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Arena Park, 410 Kiwanis Drive
- Lee’s Summit/Jackson County, Thursdays and Fridays, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., 616 NE Douglas
Those who want to be tested should first register on this website. Results are expected to take 3 to 5 days.
3 p.m.: Two more CPS elementary schools go virtual
According to an email from CPS Spokesperson Michelle Baumstark, two more elementary schools will go virtual, marking a total of seven CPS schools that have gone virtual in the last week.
Locust Street Expressive Arts Elementary School and Cedar Ridge Elementary School will join West Boulevard, Ridgeway Elementary, Derby Ridge Elementary, Alpha Hart Lewis Elementary and the preschool room at the Center for Early Learning- North.
Locust Street Expressive Arts Elementary will start virtual learning Monday, Nov. 9 and will return to in-person learning Tuesday, Nov. 17.
Cedar Ridge Elementary will start virtual learning Monday, Nov. 9 and will return Thursday, Nov. 12. Cedar Ridge will be closed in order to allow for cleaning of the building.
Both schools currently share the Cedar Ridge school building while construction of a building addition at Locust Street is completed.
12:15 p.m.: Montgomery County Middle School goes virtual
Starting Friday, Nov. 6, Montgomery County Middle School will switch to virtual learning through Friday Nov. 13.
A school staff member confirmed with KOMU 8 News that the transition to virtual learning will happen due to lack of substitute teachers.
The school will return in person on Tuesday Nov. 17.
Montgomery County Middle School only has four day weeks.
11:05 a.m.: Boone County COVID-19 hub will update Monday through Friday
The Boone County Health Department's COVID-19 information hub will only be updated Monday through Friday, rather than every day, starting Nov. 14.
Please note that after this weekend, we will not be updating the Boone County Information Hub on Saturdays or Sundays. Instead, we will be reporting Monday-Friday only and any additional data gathered over the weekend will be published my noon on Monday. pic.twitter.com/E5MSbXGm0i— Columbia/Boone Co. Public Health & Human Services (@CoMo_HealthDept) November 6, 2020
Any weekend data will be updated by noon Monday.
10:20 a.m.: Cole County Health Department observes cluster of positive cases
The Cole County Health Department said in a release Friday that they are observing clusters of positive cases.
"The Cole County Health Department has observed clusters of positive cases at office buildings, correctional facilities, long term care facilities, related to school and school activities, gatherings and household exposure to a known case," the department said in a news release.
UPDATE: The Cole County Health Department sent another release Friday at 10:50 a.m. clarifying that they WILL continue to post updates daily. The Cole County Health Department website will have updates on Thursdays.
8:30 a.m.: Missouri reaches more than 200,000 cases since the start of the pandemic
The Missouri Department of Health and Human Services reported 200,507 total cases in Missouri on Friday. That is a 3,931 case increase since Thursday.
There has also been a 25 death increase in the past 24 hours, leading to 3,131 total COVID-19 deaths since the start of the outbreak.
The state is also reporting two positivity rates: one with the CDC method, which uses positive PCR tests; and one with the state's method, which uses the number of individuals who test positive.
The state positivity rate is 31.7% and the CDC reported positivity rate is 16%.
The state's is higher because it 'de-duplicates' individuals who have already received a test prior to the 7-day period.
The CDC recommends a positivity rate of less than 5%.