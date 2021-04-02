Weather Alert

...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures in the 20s. * WHERE...Portions of central, east central and southeast Missouri, and southwest Illinois. * WHEN...Until 9 AM CDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions may kill early blooming plants and other sensitive vegetation if not covered. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Freeze Warning means sub-freezing temperatures are imminent or highly likely. Cover any sensitive vegetation. &&