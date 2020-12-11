As COVID-19 continues to spread, KOMU 8 will continue to update you about impacts in the community.
11 a.m.: Missouri Department of Conservation closes Headquarters, Runge Nature Center
Due to rising COVID-19 concerns, the Missouri Department of Conservation will close its Commission Headquarters and the Runge Conservation Nature Center in Jefferson City.
Trails, pavilions and other outdoor spaces will remain open at the Runge Nature Center, but the building and outdoor restrooms will be closed.
The closures will begin for the public on Dec. 14. At this time there is no set reopen date for the buildings.
9 a.m.: Audrain County asks positive cases to identify close contacts
After a recent spike in COVID-19 cases in the county, the Audrain County Health Department will modify its contact tracing process.
Starting Wednesday, Dec. 16, the health department is asking anyone who tests positive to immediately isolate and reach out to anyone they came into close contact with on their own.
The health department said in a news release that they hope this will eliminate the time between exposure and identification of being a close contact.
8:30 a.m.: Missouri adds 3,900 new cases
The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services added 3,900 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours. The total number of cases in Missouri now stands at 338,604.
The state also reported 31 new deaths in the last 24 hours. This brings the total number of COVID-19 related deaths to 4,481 since the pandemic began.
The state also reports hospitalizations and hospital bed capacity, but it is on a three-day delay. There are 2,795 total hospitalizations in the state with 41% remaining total hospital bed capacity.
In the last seven days, there have been 20,770 positive cases of the virus. The single-day case average now stands at 2,967.
As of Nov. 19, DHSS has moved to report only the CDC-method positivity rate. As of mid-November, more than 1.6 million Missourians have already been tested by PCR at least once. As a result, if they test negatively again, they will not be counted in the latest 7-day state-method positivity rate.
The CDC's method has a 18.7% positivity rate.
The World Health Organization (WHO) recommends positivity rates in testing should remain at 5% or lower for at least 14 days.