As COVID-19 continues to spread, KOMU 8 will continue to update you about impacts in the community.
Layered bar/line charts with the daily change in newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in each county and a 14-day rolling average of the changes in new cases are available here.
Updates for Friday, Jan. 8 will become available below:
7 a.m.: Missouri reports 4,332 new cases
The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services added 4,332 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours. The total number of cases in Missouri now stands at 416,758.
The state also reports hospitalizations and hospital bed capacity, but it is on a two-day delay. There are 2,841 total hospitalizations in the state with 32% remaining total hospital bed capacity.
In the last seven days, there have been 18,187 positive cases of the virus. The single-day case average now stands at 2,598.
As of Nov. 19, DHSS has moved to report only the CDC-method positivity rate. As of mid-November, over 1.7 million Missourians have already been tested by PCR at least once. As a result, if they test negatively again, they will not be counted in the latest 7-day state-method positivity rate.
The CDC's method has a 19.8% positivity rate.
The World Health Organization (WHO) recommends positivity rates in testing should remain at 5% or lower for at least 14 days.