Updates for Friday, Nov. 27 will become available below:
1:30 p.m.: Missouri reports 3,273 new cases
The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services added 3,273 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours. The total number of cases in Missouri now stands at 290,536.
The state also reported one new death in the last 24 hours. This brings the total number of COVID-19 related deaths to 3,809 since the pandemic began.
The state also reports hospitalizations and hospital bed capacity, but it is on a two-day delay. There are 2,743 total hospitalizations in the state with 43% remaining total hospital bed capacity.
In the last seven days, there have been 22,891 positive cases of the virus. The single-day case average now stands at 3,270.
As of Nov. 19, DHSS has moved to report only the CDC-method positivity rate. As of mid-November, over 1.7 million Missourians have already been tested by PCR at least once. As a result, if they test negatively again, they will not be counted in the latest 7-day state-method positivity rate.
The CDC's method has a 19.7% positivity rate.
The World Health Organization (WHO) recommends positivity rates in testing should remain at 5% or lower for at least 14 days.