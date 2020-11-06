As COVID-19 continues to spread, KOMU 8 will continue to update you about impacts in the community.
10:20 a.m.: Cole County Health Department to release COVID-19 updates on Thursdays
On Friday, the Cole County Health Department announced it would post COVID-19 numbers weekly instead of on a daily basis.
This comes after numbers in the county have increased, according to the department.
"The Cole County Health Department has observed clusters of positive cases at office buildings, correctional facilities, long term care facilities, related to school and school activities, gatherings and household exposure to a known case," the department said in a news release.
The health department will now post COVID-19 updates to its website on Thursdays.
8:30 a.m.: Missouri reaches more than 200,000 cases since the start of the pandemic
The Missouri Department of Health and Human Services reported 200,507 total cases in Missouri on Friday. That is a 3,931 case increase since Thursday.
There has also been a 25 death increase in the past 24 hours, leading to 3,131 total COVID-19 deaths since the start of the outbreak.
The state is also reporting two positivity rates: one with the CDC method, which uses positive PCR tests; and one with the state's method, which uses the number of individuals who test positive.
The state positivity rate is 31.7% and the CDC reported positivity rate is 16%.
The state's is higher because it 'de-duplicates' individuals who have already received a test prior to the 7-day period.
The CDC recommends a positivity rate of less than 5%.