12:15 p.m.: MU adds 13 new student COVID-19 cases
The University of Missouri is reporting 13 new student COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours. There are now a total of 66 active cases on MU's campus.
There are also four active cases among faculty. There are 37 COVID-19 cases among MU staff and four active cases among UM System staff.
Since August 19, 2020, there have been 2,697 student COVID-19 cases at MU. Four of those cases have been hospitalized.
8:30 a.m.: Missouri adds 3,723 new cases
The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services added 3,723 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours. The total number of cases in Missouri now stands at 360,330.
The state also reported 19 deaths in the last 24 hours. This brings the total number of COVID-19 related deaths to 4,853 since the pandemic began.
The state also reports hospitalizations and hospital bed capacity, but it is on a three-day delay. There are 2,616 total hospitalizations in the state with 32% remaining total hospital bed capacity.
In the last seven days, there have been 18,170 positive cases of the virus. The single-day case average now stands at 2,596.
As of Nov. 19, DHSS has moved to report only the CDC-method positivity rate. As of mid-November, over 1.7 million Missourians have already been tested by PCR at least once. As a result, if they test negatively again, they will not be counted in the latest 7-day state-method positivity rate.
The CDC's method has a 17.2% positivity rate.
The World Health Organization (WHO) recommends positivity rates in testing should remain at 5% or lower for at least 14 days.
7 a.m.: Pence receives coronavirus vaccine Friday morning
Vice President Mike Pence received the coronavirus vaccine Friday morning -- an on-camera event that the Trump administration says is part of federal efforts to build confidence among the public in the vaccine's safety and efficacy.
Along with the Vice President, Second Lady Karen Pence and Surgeon General Jerome Adams were administered the vaccine.