As COVID-19 continues to spread, KOMU 8 will continue to update you about impacts in the community.
Layered bar/line charts with the daily change in newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in each county and a 14-day rolling average of the changes in new cases are available here.
Previous coverage:
- Thursday, April 15
- Wednesday, April 14
- Tuesday, April 13
- Monday, April 12
- Sunday, April 11
- Saturday, April 10
- Friday, April 9
- Thursday, April 8
Updates for Friday, April 16 will become available below:
10:05 a.m.: MU Health Care has multiple open vaccination appointments for Saturday
MU Health Care still has multiple vaccination appointments available for Saturday, April 17.
First dose appointments are available between 7 a.m. and 5:15 p.m. at the Walsworth Family Columns Club at Faurot Field.
Second dose shots will be scheduled for 21 days later.
Vaccine eligibility is open to all Missourians, 16 and older. Patients younger than 18 will need signed parental consent.
Sign up for your appointment here or call the vaccine call center 573-771-2273.
7:30 a.m.: Over 33% of Missourians have initiated vaccination
The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services added 466 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours. The total number of cases in Missouri now stands at 495,776.
DHSS reported four new deaths in the last 24 hours. This brings the total number of COVID-19 related deaths to 8,634 since the pandemic began.
DHSS started reporting vaccination data on Jan. 27. Numbers will update as providers report data to the state. According to the dashboard, differences between the state’s data and the CDC data is due to timing.
- 3,305,940 total doses administered
- 2,046,730 COVID-19 vaccine regimen activated
- 1,373,435 COVID-19 vaccine regimen completed
- 33.3% of the Missouri population has initiated vaccination
- 22.4% of the Missouri population has competed vaccination
Hospitalizations and hospital bed capacity data is on a two-day delay. There are 818 total hospitalizations in the state with 31% remaining total hospital bed capacity.
In the last seven days, there have been 2,601 positive cases of the virus. The single-day case average now stands at 372.
As of Nov. 19, DHSS has moved to report only the CDC method positivity rate. As of April, over 4.9 million Missourians have already been tested by PCR at least once. As a result, if they test negatively again, they will not be counted in the latest 7-day state-method positivity rate.
Missouri currently has a 5% 7-day positivity rate with the CDC method.
The World Health Organization (WHO) recommends positivity rates in testing should remain at 5% or lower for at least 14 days.