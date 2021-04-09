As COVID-19 continues to spread, KOMU 8 will continue to update you about impacts in the community.
Layered bar/line charts with the daily change in newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in each county and a 14-day rolling average of the changes in new cases are available here.
For a full list of COVID-19 vaccination events around mid-Missouri, visit the KOMU 8 vaccine information page.
Previous coverage:
- Thursday, April 8
- Wednesday, April 7
- Tuesday, April 6
- Monday, April 5
- Sunday, April 4
- Saturday, April 3
- Friday, April 2
- Thursday, April 1
- Wednesday, March 31
Updates for Friday, April 9 will become available below:
10:16 a.m.: COVID-19 vaccination appointments available with Boone Health
Boone Health has vaccination appointments for Missouri residents age 16 and older on April 14 and April 15.
The vaccination site is located at the Columbia Mall, 2300 Bernadette Drive.
Vaccine type is based on availability and could be Moderna, Pfizer or Johnson & Johnson. If you are given a Moderna or Pfizer vaccine, your next appointment will be scheduled while you are at the clinic.
Enter through Columbia Mall via Café Court entrances at your appointment time. Follow the signs to the suites across from Bath and Body Works. In order to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, you will be required to sign a consent form.
A parent or guardian must be present for anyone under the age of 18.
Those who received a different vaccine in the last 14 days are not eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.
Sign up for an appointment here.
10 a.m.: MU Health Care COVID-19 vaccination appointments are now available for next week
MU Health Care is now offering nearly 7,000 COVID-19 vaccine appointment slots to all Missouri adults Thursday, April 15, through Saturday, April 17. It’s part of a new collaboration with the State of Missouri and Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services.
The State of Missouri opened vaccine eligibility to all adults and those 16 and older effective today. Those interested in receiving a vaccine can visit muhealth.org/covid19-vaccine-scheduling to schedule an appointment. Patients younger than 18 will need signed parental consent.
The first-dose appointments slots are available between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. April 15, 16 and 17. The second doses will be scheduled 21 days later.
Those who need help scheduling an appointment can call their COVID-19 vaccine call center at 573-771-CARE (2273). The call center is open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
MU Health Care initially received 4,000 doses for a two-day vaccination event, but an extra day of vaccinations was made possible by an additional state allocation of doses to Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services for a mass vaccination event that will utilize MU Health Care’s vaccination site and staff with help from the Missouri National Guard for parking and patient assistance.
MU Health Care’s vaccination site is at the Walsworth Family Columns Club at MU's football stadium and offers the vaccine by appointment only. The area is designed to allow appropriate spacing, efficient patient flow and minimal wait times. For detailed instructions and directions to the site, go to muhealth.org.
8 a.m.: 19.1% of the Missouri population has completed vaccination
The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services added 475 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours. The total number of cases in Missouri now stands at 492,823.
DHSS reported zero new deaths in the last 24 hours. The total number of COVID-19 related deaths continue at 8,510 since the pandemic began.
DHSS started reporting vaccination data on Jan. 27. Numbers will update as providers report data to the state. According to the dashboard, differences between the state's data and the CDC data is due to timing.
- 2,928,149 total doses administered
- 1,832,020 COVID-19 vaccine regimen activated
- 1,175,241 COVID-19 vaccine regimen completed
- 29.8% of the Missouri population has initiated vaccination
- 19.1% of the Missouri population has completed vaccination
Hospitalizations and hospital bed capacity data is on a two-day delay. There are 795 total hospitalizations in the state with 33% remaining total hospital bed capacity.
In the last seven days, there have been 2,265 positive cases of the virus. The single-day case average now stands at 324.
As of Nov. 19 DHSS has moved to report only the CDC method positivity rate. As of April, over 4.9 million Missourians have already been tested by PCR at least once. As a result, if they test negatively again, they will not be counted in the latest 7-day state-method positivity rate.
Missouri currently has a 4.7% 7-day positivity rate with the CDC method.
The World Health Organization (WHO) recommends positivity rate in testing should remain at 5% or lower for at least 14 days.