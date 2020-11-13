As COVID-19 continues to spread, KOMU 8 will continue to update you about impacts in the community.
3:15 p.m.: Boone Hospital Center announces temporary visitation ban
The Boone Hospital Center is temporarily banning visitors in its facilities starting on Monday, November 16, according to a Friday press release.
According to the release, this policy is being implemented as a precautionary measure to protect against the spread of COVID-19 in Boone hospitals.
Exceptions to this policy can be made for end of life, obstetrics, nursery and pediatric patients, patients with cognitive impairment, and patients with an appointment in an outpatient setting, procedural areas or in the Emergency Department, the release said.
2 p.m.: MU reports 167 active student cases
MU added 19 student cases Friday, marking a total of 167 active student cases.
According to the dashboard, MU's 7-day student case average is 126.
As of Friday, there were also three faculty members and 45 MU staff who actively have the virus.
10 a.m.: Missouri adds 4,005 new cases in the last 24 hours
The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services added 4,005 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours. The total number of cases now stands at 22,376.
The state also reported 20 new deaths, but these numbers represent totals from backlogged numbers in August, September and October according to an email from DHSS. This brings the total number of deaths from COVID-19 to 3,359 since the outbreak started.
In the last seven days there have been 26,228 positive cases of the virus. The single-day average now stands at 3,747.
The state is also reporting two positivity rates: one with the CDC method, which uses positive PCR tests; and one with the state's method, which uses the number of individuals who test positive.
The CDC's method has a 23.9% positivity rate, and the state's method has a 42.7% positivity rate.
The state's is higher because it 'de-duplicates' individuals who have already who have already received a test prior to the 7-day period.
The CDC recommends a positivity rate of 5% or lower for at least 14 days.